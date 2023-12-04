Oklahoma has seen yet another player enter the transfer portal, with defensive end Reggie Grimes entering his name on Monday afternoon.

Grimes saw his playing time diminish in 2023 with a mix of younger guys and impact transfers taking over the reps in Miguel Chavis' room.

Grimes registered just 49 snaps all season in 2023, and played in just four games for Oklahoma, which ensured that he preserved his redshirt year going forward.

After starting 10 games in 2022, Grimes fell down the depth chart for the Sooners and will now seek a better opportunity elsewhere with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A senior from Ravenwood, Tennessee, Grimes recorded 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his time in Norman. In total, he played in 38 games as a Sooner, five starts as a sophomore in 2021, and appearances in eight games as a true freshman.

Grimes was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, ranking as the No. 143 prospect in the nation and the No. 7 player at his position.