According to multiple reports, the Cincinnati Bengals have informed two-time captain Joe Mixon of his release after seven seasons with the team

Mixon, 27, is coming off his fourth 1,000-yard rushing season and will finish his time with the Bengals as one of the best running backs in franchise history. He ranks in the top three all-time in rushing yards (6,412), rushing touchdowns (49), and carries (1,571). On top of that, despite 1,571 carries, Mixon has just three fumbles after his rookie season.

The former Sooner was a vital part of Cincinnati's run to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance in 2021-22. After racking up a career-best 1,205 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, plus 314 yards and three touchdowns receiving, Mixon earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.

After the Bengals drafted Chase Brown in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft, it appeared that Mixon's time in Cincinnati was coming to a close. After restructuring his deal to avoid being released last offseason, the clock finally ran out. Mixon's release coincided with the franchise signing Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal.

Despite his release making financial sense, Mixon will be missed by those he shared a building with over the last seven seasons. Among them is Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor, who commended Mixon for being so dependable throughout his career.

“He’s always played a big role for us, been a durable guy, a physical runner, and always been available,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, according to The Athletic. "He’s one of those guys—this last season, it was him, Sam Hubbard, Josh Tupou, and Tyler Boyd, the last four from when I walked into the building. I always look at Joe Mixon very fondly and appreciate everything that he does for us.”

A second-round pick (No. 48) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mixon was a part of one of the best running back classes in recent NFL history, sharing the draft with players such as Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones, Leonard Fournette, and Alvin Kamara. Still, Mixon will leave Cincinnati having amassed more rushing yards and carries than any other running back in that class.

Now, for the first time in his professional career, Mixon will test the waters of free agency in a crowded running back market that also saw names like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, D'Andre Swift, Aaron Jones, and Derrick Henry become available.

Mixon was a standout during his time at Oklahoma as well. With Mixon and Samaje Perine flanking Baker Mayfield in the Sooners' backfield, OU tortured opposing defenses with one of the most physical and explosive rushing attacks in college football.

In his final season at Oklahoma, Mixon was a first-team All-Big 12 selection after setting a single-season OU record for all-purpose yards (2,331) and all-purpose yards per game (194.3).