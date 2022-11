Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Baylor is one that will fill Sooners fans with 'what if' for a long time. What if the interceptions don't happen? What if Oklahoma doesn't suffer a 15-yard penalty forcing a 55-yard field goal that would equal the difference in the game? What if the Sooners could have found some consistency in their run defense?

We move through the what ifs and offer some grades on just what happened on Owen Field.

REPORT CARD: Baylor