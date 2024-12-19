Report Card: Oklahoma moves to 11-0 with an 87-86 win over Michigan

Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles (15) brings the ball up court against Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) (Photo by Jim Dedmon)

The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners are now 11-0 after a wild 87-86 win over No. 24 Michigan, erasing an 11-point second-half deficit. Freshman Jeremiah Fears was the star down the stretch, finishing with 30 points, including a game-winning four-point play in the final seconds, to push OU to victory. Fears wasn’t alone. Duke Miles contributed 17 points, with three big three-pointers, including a clutch shot during a 9-0 run that gave the Sooners their first lead of the second half. Jalon Moore also had 16 points before fouling out late. The two seven-footers for Michigan — Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf — were a tough matchup for OU, as they are for most teams. Goldin dropped 26 points, while Wolf added 15. Both grabbed 10 rebounds for double-doubles. Tre Donaldson (14 points) and Roddy Gayle (15 points) also had solid performances for Michigan. But in the end, it was Fears’ late heroics that sealed it for the Sooners. Now, let’s dive into the Report Card from Oklahoma’s ranked win:

MVP: Jeremiah Fears

It was a slower first half for Fears, but he continued to get to the line, drawing fouls at a high rate and racking up points from the free throw line. In the second half, though, he broke loose, scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points, including the game-winning four-point play. In 34 minutes of action, Fears also recorded five turnovers and four assists. He shot 8-12 from the field, 3-4 from behind the arc, and 11-13 from the free throw line—making his 30-point performance even more impressive. Oklahoma needed big-time shot-making from their guards if they were going to pull this one out, and Fears delivered, showcasing why he’s likely a future NBA lottery pick. Fears has proven to be the biggest difference-maker in Porter Moser’s tenure at Oklahoma. The Sooners simply haven’t had a player who can do what he does. He showed the clutch gene that could make a huge impact as OU heads into SEC play.

Starting Five: A-minus

Fears was phenomenal, but Miles’ impressive play down the stretch cannot be overlooked. Oklahoma starts three guards, and we’ve seen each of them have their nights scoring-wise. The recipe for success, though, is having two of those guards clicking at once, and tonight, Fears and Miles delivered. Miles totaled 17 points — 15 of which came in the second half — on 5-11 shooting from the field, 3-6 from behind the arc, and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He hit several clutch shots, including one three-pointer that gave Oklahoma their first lead of the night. Moore also contributed, adding 16 points on 4-12 shooting from the field and 3-5 from deep, despite being in foul trouble for much of the night. He ultimately fouled out late in the second half. Sam Godwin chipped in with 6 points and 7 rebounds on 3-6 shooting, while Kobe Elvis added 5 points on 2-7 shooting, including 1-4 from behind the arc. With Fears going for 30, Miles putting up 17, and Moore adding 16, the starters had a strong night overall.

Bench: B-plus

Glenn Taylor stepped up in a big way for Oklahoma. Playing 29 minutes — second most on the team — Taylor totaled 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. He shot 3-5 from the field and 2-4 from behind the arc. Taylor was a key defensive presence throughout the entire game, but he also contributed offensively, particularly in the first half. He scored 8 first-half points and hit two timely three-pointers. His all-around play, making several small but important contributions, helped Oklahoma secure the win. In other bench news: Luke Northweather scored 2 points on 1-2 shooting in 14 minutes, while Brycen Goodine added 2 points on 1-2 shooting in 11 minutes. Dayton Forsythe had a solid 5-minute stint, and Mohamed Wague played just two minutes.

Rebounding: B

It’s important to note that Michigan’s two seven-footers posed a tough matchup for Oklahoma, and heading into the game, it was expected that the Wolverines would win the rebounding battle. They did, 37-32, but the Sooners kept it close, losing the battle by just five. Given the size disparity, losing by just five on the boards is a solid effort for OU.

Three-Point Shooting: A-plus

The Sooners were red-hot from beyond the arc, shooting 6-12 (50%) in the second half and finishing 12-25 (48%) for the game. This sharp shooting played a huge role in their comeback win. With Michigan building an 11-point lead with just over eight minutes remaining, OU knew they needed to keep knocking down shots from deep—and they did just that. Miles, Fears, and Moore each hit three three-pointers, while Taylor contributed with two of his own.