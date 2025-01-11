Report Card: OU falls to Georgia, suffers third straight conference loss

In a game Oklahoma desperately needed, they came up short. The Sooners now sit at 13-3 (0-3), digging themselves into an early hole in conference play. Their 72-62 loss to Georgia follows a 29-point blowout against Alabama and a blown 18-point lead to a Texas A&M squad missing its leading scorer—precisely the scenario Oklahoma hoped to avoid. The Sooners got off to a shaky start, trailing Georgia 19-10 at one point, but they rallied to take a 36-33 lead into halftime. However, much like their recent outings, Porter Moser’s squad faltered in the second half, marking their second consecutive collapse. Here’s the Report Card from Oklahoma’s third straight conference loss:

Offense: D-plus

Oklahoma simply can’t win when Jeremiah Fears is struggling—and tonight was no different. Fears finished with just 2 points on 1-11 shooting, including 0-4 from three, and committed four turnovers. While he added five assists, his offensive impact was limited, and he has now struggled in all three of Oklahoma’s conference games. Compounding his issues, the Sooners couldn’t find their rhythm from deep, shooting a poor 7-27 (25.9%). Brycen Goodine, who exploded for 34 points and nine threes on Wednesday, went just 1-7 from beyond the arc in this game. The equation for Oklahoma’s offensive struggles is simple: four players reached double figures, but with Fears offering no scoring, they lacked the firepower to overcome their cold shooting from three.

Defense: B-plus

Defensively, Oklahoma showed noticeable improvement compared to previous outings. In fact, you could argue this was one of their best defensive performances in recent memory. That said, there were still some lapses, such as Kobe Elvis getting blown by early in the game and Jeremiah Fears losing his man, resulting in a wide-open three-pointer. A key factor in the improved defense was the presence of Mohamed Wague, who provided valuable minutes, particularly on the defensive end. Oklahoma held Georgia to just 3-17 shooting from beyond the arc (17.6%) and limited the Bulldogs to 21-49 (42.9%) from the field overall. However, Georgia leaned heavily on free throws, converting 27 points from the line, which proved pivotal in the outcome.

Starting Five: C

Oklahoma Sooners guard Kobe Elvis (1) shoots against the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Dale Zanine)

Starting with the bad: Fears had another tough outing, scoring a career-low 2 points on 1-11 shooting from the field and 0-4 from deep. While he did manage five assists, he also committed four turnovers in 22 minutes of action. Has Fears struggled in SEC play? Absolutely. Was he bad today? Yes. But it’s not all on Fears. In non-conference play, he was allowed to play through his mistakes, but in conference play, one misstep has often landed him on the bench, limiting his rhythm and confidence. On the brighter side, Jalon Moore had a solid offensive game, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. He shot 6-14 from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc, delivering another strong performance despite a few minor missteps. Duke Miles contributed 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, shooting 5-11 overall and 2-6 from three. Elvis also chipped in 14 points and five assists, hitting 6-11 from the field and 2-4 from deep. Meanwhile, Sam Godwin struggled to make an impact, recording just 2 points and 2 rebounds in 14 minutes. Overall, it was a mixed performance from Oklahoma’s starting five—one struggled mightily, another faced challenges, while the remaining three delivered respectable offensive showings.

Bench: B-minus

The biggest bright spot for Oklahoma in this game was undoubtedly Mohamed Wague, who clearly emerged as the Sooners’ best center. Wague delivered an impressive performance, tallying 10 points on 4-5 shooting from the field and 2-2 from the free-throw line in just 16 minutes. He also contributed three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, building on his strong showing against Texas A&M. Wague’s extended minutes were a positive, and Oklahoma even experimented with playing Luke Northweather alongside him. However, Northweather struggled to make an impact, recording 0 points on 0-2 shooting from three in 12 minutes. Glenn Taylor had a quiet night as well, finishing scoreless on 0-1 shooting in 11 minutes. Meanwhile, Goodine couldn’t replicate his hot hand from the previous game, shooting 1-7 from beyond the arc and managing just 3 points in 31 minutes. While Wague stood out, the rest of the bench failed to provide any significant contributions.