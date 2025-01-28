Report Card: Sooners come up short, 75-68, to No. 13 Texas A&M

A road game against No. 13 Texas A&M gave the Sooners a prime opportunity to snag a statement win. At halftime, Oklahoma was being out-rebounded 28-9, the free throw differential was 20-4, and Jeremiah Fears hadn’t recorded a single point. Yet, remarkably, they trailed just 31-30—largely thanks to three-point shooting, as the Sooners knocked down 6-of-13 (46.2%) from deep in the first half. Late in the second half, the game was there for the taking. Oklahoma trailed 63-61 with 3:51 left, but ultimately, they couldn’t make the necessary plays down the stretch, falling 75-68 in College Station on Tuesday night. This loss drops Oklahoma to 15-5 overall and 2-5 in conference play. Let’s delve into the report card from this matchup:

Rebounding: D

Disclaimer: Texas A&M is one of the best rebounding teams in the country—the No. 1 offensive rebounding team, to be exact. The Aggies dominate the glass, but a 46-19 rebounding disparity? That’s brutal, no matter how you look at it. That led to 20 second-chance points for Texas A&M compared to Oklahoma’s three. The Aggies also grabbed 21 offensive rebounds—more than OU had total rebounds. And just to put it in perspective: Dayton Forsythe led Oklahoma in rebounds with four. Rebounding and second-chance points played a massive role in why Texas A&M walked away with the win.

Three-Point Shooting: A-plus

Three-point shooting was the reason Oklahoma managed to overcome the massive rebounding and free throw disparity and stay in this game. The Sooners shot 10-22 (45.5%) from behind the arc—typically, you don’t lose many games shooting that well from deep. Brycen Goodine led the way, knocking down 5-9 from three and finishing with 24 points, but five other Sooners also connected from beyond the arc.

Bench: A

Oklahoma Sooners guard Dayton Forsythe (7) attemtps to pass the ball as Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

It started with Dayton Forsythe, who logged 22 minutes, finishing with 3 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 1-2 shooting. He likely would’ve played even more if not for foul trouble, picking up four. Still sporting the shiner from the Arkansas game, the Dale, Oklahoma native made winning plays and had his best game as a Sooner when given the opportunity. It’s simple—Forsythe needs to be a major contributor moving forward. Meanwhile, Mohamed Wague has looked like Oklahoma’s best center as of late, and that continued tonight. In 16 minutes, he posted 4 points while leading the team with a staggering 186 offensive rating. Luke Northweather also provided solid minutes, playing 12 minutes and adding 5 points on 2-5 shooting. It’s simple — Wague and Forsythe need to see their minutes and workload continue to increase.

Starting Five: C-plus

On one hand, Jalon Moore delivered another strong performance, finishing with 22 points on 6-8 shooting from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line in 37 minutes. Brycen Goodine was just as impactful, scoring 24 points on 7-12 shooting, including 5-9 from deep. On the other hand, Fears struggled, going scoreless on 0-5 shooting in just 19 minutes. He never seemed to find a rhythm, which happens. Duke Miles added 2 points and four assists on 1-2 shooting in 22 minutes, while Sam Godwin finished with 2 points on 1-4 shooting in 13 minutes. Despite standout performances from Moore and Goodine, it was the bench that provided most of the production in this one.