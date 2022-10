Oklahoma fans thought last week's performance against Kansas State last week might be the low point in the season. Then the Sooners went to Ft. Worth and were absolutely blasted, 55-24, by TCU. Beyond the scoreboard the Sooners saw a rash of injuries including scary moments for both Dillon Gabriel and Damond Harmon.

It's time to take stock of what happened on the field, and not surprisingly, it's not a flattering report card this week.

Report Card: TCU