Oklahoma's 51-48 overtime loss at Texas Tech was the latest in a season full of baffling defeats. The Sooners came up short after missing a field goal on their possession but even more poignantly after jumping out to a dominant 24-6 lead late in the first half. From there the Sooners were outscored 45-24 and came up short to close out Brent Venables' first regular season.

And with that, it's time to take stock of the latest Sooner loss.

Report Card: Texas Tech