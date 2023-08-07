A familiar name, and someone closely associated to OU head coach Porter Moser, is returning to the Sooners' coaching staff.

Custer is likely a name Sooner fans recognize.

Moser previously hired Custer as director of video operations and player development in 2021, Moser's first season with the program. Custer left the Sooners for an assistant coaching job at Loyola Chicago earlier this year, but appears set to return to Moser's staff.

Custer played for three seasons at Loyola during Moser's tenure. He was the starting point guard for Loyola when the team made the Final Four in 2018. Custer recorded per-game averages of 12 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds on 41% shooting from the 3-point line during his three-year stint at Loyola.

Custer's return comes just a couple weeks after the Sooners lost assistant coach Emanuel Dildy to Duke. Speaking with the media late last month, Moser said he would undoubtedly fill Dildy's spot on the coaching staff.

"I’m definitely gonna fill it," Moser said. "I wish you guys could see my phone. It’s already beeped 25 times since I (showed up here.) There’s quite a bit of interest with this thing. But for me, just gotta get it right. What’s the right fit? We’ll definitely be hiring somebody in that place.”