The first truly surprising transfer portal entry of the spring cycle has arrived for Oklahoma as LB/S Justin Harrington is expected to hit the transfer portal.

Harrington was granted a seventh year of eligibility earlier this spring after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the Sooners' 2023 campaign. He'd recorded six tackles and one interception before sustaining the injury and has appeared in 19 games over four years in Norman.

Harrington began his collegiate career in the junior-college ranks, spending 2018-19 at Bakersfield College, where he registered 97 tackles, seven interceptions, and two tackles for loss in two seasons.

As a result of his time there, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive back became the No. 21 juco prospect, according to Rivals, and ultimately chose Oklahoma over Houston, Iowa State, and others.

Heading into the 2023 season, expectations were sky-high for the uber-talented senior who had secured a solid grasp on the starting role at cheetah for Brent Venables. However, as has been the case on multiple occasions, an injury derailed his promising season and the stardom that he flashed in fall camp never came to fruition on Owen Field.

As Harrington recovered from last year's knee injury, the Sooners turned to names like Kendel Dolby and Dasan McCullough to play the Cheetah position last year. Now, with the emergence of Sammy Omosigho, among several other young defenders, it appears Harrington's best chance of getting to the next level might be in a different situation elsewhere.