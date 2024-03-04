Oklahoma is set to hire former Duke offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Johns as an offensive analyst just before spring ball kicks off, per multiple reports Monday morning.

The Sooners' latest offensive addition most recently served as the offensive play-caller for the Blue Devils in 2022 and 2023 and played a pivotal role in the development of Riley Leonard, who is set to start at quarterback for Notre Dame in 2024.

Under Johns' tutelage, Leonard was a force for the Duke offense, throwing for 4,069 yards- adding 1,051 yards rushing- with 40 total touchdowns and nine interceptions in 20 games despite missing most of last season due to injury.

Johns' stint in Durham (N. Car.) is far from his first experience with a playsheet, however, as he has also served as OC at Memphis (2019-21), Texas Tech (2018), Western Michigan (2017), and Indiana (2014-16) prior to that.

Johns cut his teeth at the Power Five level at Northwestern back in 2004 as the running backs coach. He worked with the Wildcats until 2010, moving up to wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator during that time, but left in 2011 to take over as the Co-Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers coach at Indiana.

Since 2004, Johns has spent 11 years coaching quarterbacks and was a quarterback himself with the Dayton Flyers from 1994-97.

His addition to the offensive coaching staff will be invaluable to the quarterback room, as offensive coordinator Seth Littrell had minimal prior experience coaching the position prior to taking the role when he was promoted following Jeff Lebby's exit.

Oklahoma will begin spring football activities on March 11, which will conclude with the annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 20.