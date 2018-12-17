Nobody was expecting Stevenson to commit in December, but one trip to Norman has changed all that with Stevenson making the announcement Monday.

If you can get a recruit on campus, you never know how quickly the process will accelerate. It did once again for Oklahoma and Cerritos (Calif.) Community College running back Rhamondre Stevenson .

Stevenson, listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, is ready to make a quick impact when he arrives in Norman for the 2019 season.

Entering the 2018 campaign, running back looked to be a huge position of depth and strength. Two season-ending injuries to Rodney Anderson and Marcelias Sutton and a lingering leg issue with Trey Sermon quickly showed how that depth can disappear.

Sutton is a senior, and once Anderson announced he was leaving early for the NFL, the quest for the second running back for the 2019 class was on.

OU was set with Oklahoma City Millwood running back Marcus Major as the first option, but the Sooners were going to need some immediate help, which is where Stevenson comes in.

Stevenson is much in the mold of Sermon as a big, bruising back, and it has been a banner six-week period for Stevenson on the recruiting trail.

To go with OU, other programs such as Texas and USC had also thrown their hat into the ring. OU pushed hard for Stevenson and getting him for the official visit on the team’s banquet weekend was exactly the right move.

Stevenson was sensational this season for Cerritos. He rushed for 2,111 yards on 222 carries (9.5 average) with 16 touchdowns.

Stevenson is the second junior college commitment for the Sooners in as many days. Miami (Okla.) NEO defensive lineman LaRon Stokes, who was also on an official to OU over the weekend, made his announcement Sunday evening.

The addition of Stevenson gives OU another talented crop with Stevenson, Major, Sermon, T.J. Pledger and Kennedy Brooks the featured running backs for the Sooners in 2019.