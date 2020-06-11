It was three years ago this week (June 7, 2017) when Oklahoma officially handed the keys to Lincoln Riley to drive the Sooners football bus.

All this week, SoonerScoop.com is going to be a reflection of ‘Riley at 3 years,’ highlighting some of his important moments on and off the field and what’s to come in year No. 4 and beyond.

Riley at 3 years – More Than a Game

Maybe there were some doubters as to how Riley would fare back then in 2017 as a 33-year-old head coach at a school like OU when it came to on-field expectations.

Despite a great job leading the offense, it’s another thing entirely running the show. But people knew his great football mind. And if he didn’t pick it up initially, it wouldn’t be long before he would.

Off the field? Everything would be new and maybe even more skeptics as to how he could handle dicey situations. Riley was at OU for less than two months when the SAE fraternity racial chant went viral. So if he wasn’t accustomed to going beyond Xs and Os, that let him know how different things could be.

And now? How different they are, especially when you examine 2020 and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting police brutality and striving for equality among everybody.

No hesitation last week when Riley said this has been the toughest few months since he’s been on the job.

“There’s always challenges with this job. That’s one thing I’ve found,” Riley said. “It’s like, I don’t know, it’s like playing golf: the second you think you’ve got it figured out, then you’re probably setting yourself up for disappointment. There’s just always a challenge with this.

“It’s definitely different than a lot of things I’ve ever encountered. We’ve had a lot of tough moments, but certainly all of this going on all at once is definitely a challenge.”

What he has done on Saturdays has won a lot of fans. What he has done on the recruiting trail has guaranteed the Sooners will stay relevant in the national conversation for as long as Riley is in Norman.

But what Riley has done, in terms of speaking out and being active with social injustice? That’s the type of stuff that resonates well beyond the field. The actions that show parents why they trusted Riley and the university with their son in the first place.