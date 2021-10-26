Riley: 'Don't write us off just yet'

The fans are demanding answers. Even the national perception has been odd this season with OU routinely dropping in polls after victories.

It’s definitely a weird vibe with Oklahoma football right now. The Sooners are 8-0 and almost nobody is happy.

There were 11 key contributors who didn’t play for OU at Kansas last week. Four of them in wide receiver Mike Woods, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond , safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and linebacker Marcus Stripling warmed up but didn’t play.

Now the narrative has turned back to the defense. The month of October has been a dreadful time for Alex Grinch’s group, but Riley can still see the good while acknowledging the bad.

Close has been a common theme from Riley. In the first month of the season, he felt the offense was close to busting out. Under freshman quarterback Caleb Williams , the Sooners have done just that.

“So I know this. I've been around here long enough – you keep winning, then things tend to kind of work themselves out and about eight chances. We've done it eight times. We have the longest winning streak in the country. Sky is not falling. Don't write us off just yet.”

“When I watch the tape, I still see improvements and I still see things that get me really excited about what this team could be,” said Riley at his weekly press conference. “I can. I see them on all sides of the ball. We haven't quite put it together, but we're closer than you guys think, and we're probably a little bit closer than the fan base, national perception, all think.

He also understands everything is still on the table for this group of Sooners.

Head coach Lincoln Riley isn’t about to apologize for the 8-0 mark or having the longest winning streak in college football at 16 games, but he understands the frustration.

But Redmond, who tore his meniscus in the Week 3 win against Nebraska, should be available for the Sooners on Saturday.

“Yea, he was close to being ready last week, but not quite there,” Riley said. “Had him there kind of in an emergency scenario, but we do anticipate having him available this week.”

The news doesn’t look so good regarding the receiver spot. Woods and Mario Williams missed last week to go with Cody Jackson and Theo Wease, who have missed the majority of the season. Or in Wease’s case, the whole season.

“Receiver-wise, we’ll see. I think Mario and Mike both have a chance,” Riley said. “They’re both a little limited right now. They were both close to being able to play the other day. Hope to have them available this week. If not, we’ll have a chance to get them back after that.”

The Sooners need the rest, clearly, but if any of these guys are good to go, gotta imagine they’ll be in the rotation vs. Tech.

Learning a lesson?

Riley mentioned earlier this season that something is only a lesson-learning opportunity if you actually take advantage of it.

Every week it feels like there is something new to be gathered. In the lackluster victory at KU, Riley points toward the young guys realizing what it truly means for the target to be on your back every single week.

“You know, people that watch the program is that how do we feel about going to play Texas? That week to everybody here feels different,” Riley said. “OK, understand that everybody that plays us, that's how they feel about playing us. That's the world we live in every single week… I know nine times out of 10, the team that we see on tape against somebody is not going to be the same opponent that we're going to play. It's just the nature of the beast.

“I think there's some guys on our team that know it and understand it. I think we've got some young guys, which you always do as players recycle that are learning that and learning to really appreciate that.”

And with Tech having an interim coach, you can add that to the list of teams that are gonna feel different vs. OU than compared to anybody else.

Tech coaching change

Maybe the biggest story of the week for this game has nothing to do with the crimson and cream. Instead, it was news Monday when Tech fired head coach Matt Wells and replaced him for interim coach Sonny Cumbie.

“Tough to hear the news about Matt Wells. He’s good friend,” Riley said. “I got to know him a little bit before I got into this league and certainly during the different events within this league. One of the great guys in coaching. He’s a heckuva ball coach and he’s gonna get his chance to continue leading good programs in the future.”

There could be some different wrinkles thrown in by Cumbie with the Red Raiders, but Riley is, of course, very familiar with everything Cumbie brings to the table.

“On the flip side, I’m excited for a good friend in Sonny Cumbie. I’ve known him for a long time. In some ways, we kind of grew up together at Texas Tech in this business. I know it’s not under ideal circumstances. I can remember getting my first opportunity to call plays under less than ideal circumstances many years ago. Ironically, Sonny was part of our staff when that happened.

“I know he’ll do a great job leading that program through a tough situation. I’m excited for Sonny, personally, and his opportunity. We look forward to Saturday and getting a chance to compete against those guys.”