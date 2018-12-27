Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 15:57:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Riley Expects to Win

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop.com
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer

Here we go again. For the third time in five years, Oklahoma is in the four-team college football playoff. That’s the good news.The bad news is if the Sooners can’t find a way to upset No. 1 Alabam...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}