Lincoln Riley has been awarded a raise and a contract extension by the University of Oklahoma. Financial details of the contract have not been released and the contract become official at the Board of Regents meeting later this month in Norman.



Riley, who just finished his second season as head coach, just finished off his second straight trip to the College Football Playoffs and holds an overall record of 24-4 over that span. With increased interest from the NFL, Riley has been asked numerous times by recruits and reporters about his interest in the NFL.

Monday morning, following the Sooners’ 45-34 loss to Alabama, Riley was more than happy to declare his intentions to remain a Sooner.

“It's been a question and I get it. If I were them and their families, I would ask it too. But I don't think it's changed. If anything, last night just makes me hungrier,” said Riley. “We've gotten a lot done here. You don't sit there and say we didn't get done. We got a lot done but we know there's a little more left to get done. I feel like we're about to do it. It just makes me even hungrier to keep going what we've got going here.”

At just 35 years old, Riley has time to look toward the NFL, but right now, he says he sees Oklahoma as one of the best places to be in the coaching profession.

“I don't see that as a step up, not in this profession,” said Riley of the NFL. “It's not a burning desire of mine by any stretch right now. Not even close. It doesn't even compare to my burning desire to win a national championship here.”

Riley’s salary has risen sharply since he was first awarded an initial contract worth $3.1 million per year after taking over for Bob Stoops in June of 2017. After leading the Sooners to a 12-2 record that season while making the College Football Playoffs and producing the Sooners’ 6th Heisman Trophy winner, he was awarded a 5-year $25 million contract.

After a second straight trip to the Playoff and a second straight Heisman Trophy winner, with his first full recruiting class being littered with 5-star talent, Riley is getting another raise.

“"We felt it important to extend and amend Lincoln's contract at this time as we want him at the University of Oklahoma for a long time," said OU President James Gallogly. "He is a great coach and role model for our student-athletes. His record of success speaks for itself.

"Lincoln is also the right representative for our university in such a high-profile position. I am proud to work with him and anxious to support him as he takes our program into the future."

Riley’s raise and extension also gives Athletics Director Joe Castiglione security with another rising star in coaching.

"We're obviously appreciative of what's already been accomplished in such a short time, but strengthening our relationship with Lincoln is also important as we collectively focus on the larger goals of our program," said Castiglione. "He has proven to be one of the most innovative minds in the game today as well as a very successful leader for his student-athletes. His remarkable ascent as one of the most outstanding football coaches in America is grounded in creating the right environment for developing the best growth opportunities for all of his players. The incredible level of achievement and energy around our program all point to a very bright future under his leadership.”

Details of Riley’s contract have not been announced but will be revealed later this month at the Board of Regents meeting.

Ford Declares

Redshirt junior right tackle Cody Ford has made his decision to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. Ford declared his intentions to enter the draft through social media.