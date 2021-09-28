Riley: 'I know what we have in that room'

“We’re closer than what people think. Whether people on the outside believe it or not, that’s up to them,” Riley said. “We watch the tape. I know what we have in that room. We all have to do better, myself included.”

Combative is too strong of a word, but Riley also wasn’t about to back down on the top-tier potential he still sees with his group.

He knows fans might be sick of hearing it, but he reiterated his message about the offense being close to ready to break out and produce at a high level.

One thing Riley really harped on is the fact he never takes too much stock and can never feel too comfortable about his offense after four games.

It’s the wrong barometer of things. The last two wins have felt weird by OU standards, but Riley pointed toward some odd wins featuring Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as well that occurred in the initial four games.

“I showed them the Tennessee game in 2015. I think our first 11 possessions we either turned the ball over or punt. Alright? If that had happened the other night, we would not have scored one point,” Riley said. “What did that offense become? I showed people the Army game. We had eight possessions in that game. We had 21 points. That’s one of the greatest offenses that’s ever played college football. OK?

And if those examples feel too much in the past, Riley was quick to bring up last year and the 1-2 start and 0-2 start in conference play before turning it all around.

“Again, everybody thought I was crazy when I sat up here last year when we were 1-2 and I said I still think we can have a hell of a year,” he said. “Not one of you in here believed me, not a one, and a lot of other people too. That’s fine. I get it. But when you see what we see behind the scenes, that’s where it comes from.”

Moving on for Rattler, Williams

A lot of the attention about the booing and chanting Saturday is directed toward Spencer Rattler and how he will bounce back.

But it also put backup quarterback Caleb Williams in an extremely awkward place. For Riley, though, sounds like it’s much ado about nothing. No special advice, guidance. Just get back to work.

“I mean the same way I would counsel somebody about going and playing on the road or playing at home when they cheer or playing at home when they boo or playing on the road when they boo — I mean, we just, we don't pay attention to that stuff,” Riley said. “If we're going to worry about all these things outside that have nothing to do with football, then we're not listening to our message here, our messages, our expectations.

“As far as playing the game, we answer to one standard and that's our own. So whatever’s said in the heat of a game, that's irrelevant. And then I would say this regarding the quarterback position: if I've got guys in there that have thin skin or can't handle that, then I got the wrong guys in the room — and I have the right guys in the room.”

OU players have swarmed to social media since Saturday night to give support to Rattler, something that doesn’t bother Riley and doesn’t shock him.

I would expect it. We’ve got a tight-knit group. Our guys support each other. Our guys care about each other. I appreciate seeing it. It’s great to see them support their teammates but certainly not surprising.

Is tempo the answer?

From what looked good for the OU offense was the way quarterback Spencer Rattler and the rest of the group ran the four-minute drill to close out the game.

Taking over with 3:39 left, the Sooners drove 80 yards in 14 plays to set up the game-winning field goal. What a lot of fans noticed was the tempo, the fast tempo that had become a staple of the OU offense in recent years.

The last two weeks, though, have made it hard to achieve that quick tempo.

“When you go play tempo it’s a double-edge sword,” Riley said. “The defense has to play a 15- or 17-play drive and you come out cranking up tempo and go out there quickly, all of sudden they’re right back out there. I think we’re getting better at it. I think it’s a weapon for us. It’s not ever anything we’re going to do every single play.”

Rattler was 6-of-6 passing on that drive, and it appeared the tempo worked to his advantage. Maybe it will never get back to what it was during the Baker Mayfield days, but OU just seemed comfortable there.

Always a challenge for Riley.

“You’ve just got to be able to adjust constantly through the game,” he said. “It’s kind of a balance for me of one, what’s going to help our offense and most importantly looking at the whole team and what’s going to give us the best chance to win this game. It varies.”

Sooners on the mend

Only one injury occurred during Saturday’s game with safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. It was really hard to tell how serious it was in the second half, but turns out everything should be OK in the long run.

“Delarrin during well. Doing well. Certainly not a serious injury,” Riley said. “Hope to have him back this week, if not, certainly expect him back sometime soon.”

Optimism grows with linebacker Danny Stutsman. He’s missed the last two games because of an elbow injury, but he’s someone that could return in Manhattan.

“Danny’s really, really close,” Riley said. “Probably will end up being a game-time decision. He’s progressing very well, if not maybe even a little ahead of schedule. He’s a pretty tough cookie so no surprise there.”

Wide receiver Theo Wease and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond are still out, and now you can add receiver Cody Jackson to that list. Jackson missed Saturday’s game, and Riley said it’s a medical issue that is going to keep him out this week.



