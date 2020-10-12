Riley left without answers on Texas' time gain in 4th QTR
All is well that ends well, right? Not exactly. There were a lot of errors committed by Oklahoma in its 53-45 win in four overtimes against rival Texas.
But there was a big mistake committed by the Big 12 officiating crew that head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping to get an explanation about sometime this week.
Following a replay review, an additional 46 seconds were given to Texas in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter with OU ahead 31-17 at the time.
“We questioned the officials about it,” said Riley on the Big 12 teleconference Monday morning. “I thought they were going to stop and talk about it but they didn't. We were not happy about it on our sideline. We didn't get a ton of explanation on it. The game was ongoing then and I haven't had a chance to connect with Greg Burks on that. I certainly will be.”
This is crazy. The Ehlinger scramble play was snapped at the 6:06 mark. Yet the officials come back and ask for the clock to be bumped back to the 6:36. The play before the Ehlinger scramble was snapped at the 6:37 mark. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7tMCJB7SYR— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 11, 2020
Some of the notable moments here. Ehlinger gets the snap at 6:06. He is pushed out of bounds at 5:57, which means a momentarily stoppage of the clock before the ball is set for play. The clock was stopped at 5:50 to conduct the review. After the review, the clock was changed from 5:50 to 6:36.
Nobody knows how that would have changed the game, for either team. One point brought up was during OU’s possession in the final two minutes. Riley opted to pass on third down (incomplete), where if the time was different, maybe he would have run the ball just to run more clock.
“I can't promise what I would've done but it certainly would've had an impact on the decision, no question,” Riley said. “Yea, we do. We have somebody on staff up in the box that helps us keep an eye on that.
“But I think several of us right away, when they came over the loudspeaker and said 6:36, we obviously knew that wasn't correct. I thought we made a fairly good argument on the sideline, but the officials were pretty convinced that it was right. We had to get on with the game.”