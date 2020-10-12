All is well that ends well, right? Not exactly. There were a lot of errors committed by Oklahoma in its 53-45 win in four overtimes against rival Texas.

But there was a big mistake committed by the Big 12 officiating crew that head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping to get an explanation about sometime this week.

Following a replay review, an additional 46 seconds were given to Texas in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter with OU ahead 31-17 at the time.

“We questioned the officials about it,” said Riley on the Big 12 teleconference Monday morning. “I thought they were going to stop and talk about it but they didn't. We were not happy about it on our sideline. We didn't get a ton of explanation on it. The game was ongoing then and I haven't had a chance to connect with Greg Burks on that. I certainly will be.”



