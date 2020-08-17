SoonerScoop - Riley pleased with QB development

Spring football was going to be a valuable time for Oklahoma quarterbacks, especially redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler since it would be his first spring.

Obviously, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put a halt to all that, so the development for OU’s quarterbacks became a lot different.

It wasn’t going to be about what you do in practice, in competition, but what you do in the film room and trying to emerge as a leader.

It’s a pretty big question right now for OU fans about leadership. One of the biggest expected leaders was Caleb Kelly, but he’s out once again with a torn ACL. Certainly, center Creed Humphrey will be looked toward in this department.

But it helps if your quarterback can shoulder that load, too. OU has seen three different types of leadership with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts in the last three seasons. And there’s no doubt the personalities of Rattler, Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris are quite different from each other.

“I see strong leadership characteristics in all those guys,” said head coach Lincoln Riley in a Zoom call Saturday afternoon. “They do it a little bit differently. They have different personalities. Spencer is a little bit more laid back. Tanner's a little bit more serious of a personality. Chandler is maybe somewhere in between.

“But the thing you see is, they're willing. They're not scared to lead. They're not scared to step up to the front of the line and assert themselves. The courage to do it, the willingness is important and they all three have that.”

You’re not going to talk positive aspects of COVID-19, but it did allow Riley more time than ever before with his quarterbacks, even if it wasn’t in person or on the practice field.

The strong traits they showed in the film room, Riley said, have started to carryover onto the field as well although it’s still incredibly early in the process.

“Now granted, we haven't been through just a terribly long stretch yet, but you could tell, Tanner, Spencer and even Chandler, those guys were a lot further ahead than they would have been without all that time,” Riley said. “So I've been pleased with the way those guys have played, excited about their progress and obviously excited to get the next several weeks under their belt and push forward.”