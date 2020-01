In the eyes of our guy Bob Przybylo shows off his diverse range of coverage with talk on the team, recruiting, and even some basketball in this week's Scoop's Illegitimate Son. Could Lincoln Riley's best team be just around the corner thanks to recruiting and a boatload of returning talent? Find all this and more in this week's trip inside the mind of Scoop's do-it-all writer.

Scoop's Illegitimate Son - Jan. 6, 2020