Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 19:07:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Riley's recruiting record off to banging start to 2019

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop.com
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Now 10 days away from the Orange Bowl between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma, but today was about early signing day for the Sooners and their #NewWave19 class.Here are three takeaways from head c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}