“Our immediate focus is spring break, where these guys are traveling, kind of like we discussed the other day. Even in the last week, it’s been kind of a constant. It’s changed quite a bit in the last week. We’re trying to just educate those guys and make sure they are safe during that time. That’s the main focus right now.”

“I’m not worried about it. I’m not a health expert,” said Riley on Tuesday night. “More importantly, follow the country and then here close to what our university administrators decide. We’re trying to protect our guys right now more than anything.

There are sports and entertainment cancellations galore, but Riley said, as of this moment, there is nothing about the April 18 spring game being canceled.

The virus hasn’t stopped operations at Oklahoma, but there’s no doubt head football coach Lincoln Riley and everybody else are paying attention to what’s going on.

The Ivy League announced Tuesday afternoon that it would not play its conference basketball tournament, awarding the NCAA tournament berth to Yale, who won the regular season title.

The stories about the coronavirus impacting events internationally has now turned into the same actions being taken within the United States.

There have been some academic decisions made as well, such as school canceling classes in classrooms and moving them into an online setting.

That’s certainly an option for what could happen at OU following next week’s spring break, and it remains to be seen how exactly that would affect spring practice, or if it would at all.

“That is a decision the university would have to make,” Riley said. “I think there are a couple of options on the table. One is not having classes but some events like this, a controlled environment like we can create here, potentially it would allow you to still get work in. The other option is closing it completely. We’ll have to adjust.”

Riley mentioned it could be a deal like in 2015 when the team took a lengthy spring practice break following the SAE racist chant viral video. Whatever adjustment that is necessary, OU will be ready to do, said Riley.

The good news for OU is that even though there are valid concerns about traveling, well, you wouldn’t know it when it comes to the Sooners. OU has had three five-star prospects on campus in the last five days and several other highly touted and sought-after recruits have had no issues arriving in Norman.

“It hasn’t affected any recruits. We’ve had maybe even more than normal,” Riley said. “Some of that is due to the February dead period and guys not being able to come then. Some of it can be expected. We’ve had a lot of guys here in the last few weeks and expect a lot more. We haven’t had any issues there.

“As far as the recruiting period, obviously 99.9 percent of our recruiting is done here in the U.S. As long as it stays relatively controlled there … if it’s like it is right now, it’s not going to affect us but we are certainly going to keep tabs on it to keep safe.”