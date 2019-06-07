News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 13:57:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Riley sets his eyes on another elite QB

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer

Summer camps used to be the time where a lot of recruiting went down. That’s clearly not the case anymore.You can still find sleepers and emerging young talent, but the emphasis on the on-campus ca...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}