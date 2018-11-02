Oklahoma’s last two recruiting wins in Georgia have worked out quite well for the Sooners with Orlando Brown capping an All-American tenure at the end of 2017 and Trey Sermon currently featuring as Oklahoma’s sophomore starting running back.

While many will remember Lincoln Riley sending out the eyes last Saturday night following his team’s big win over Kansas State for Huff the memory will be much more connected to when he gave Riley the news itself in the locker room just after Riley met with the media.



“It was after the game, we were in a meeting area and coach Riley kind of pulled me aside, I had just talked to coach (Kerry) Cooks about me committing and told him that this was where I wanted to be. (After that) I told coach Riley, and he kind of let out a little squeal,” Huff said laughing. “It’s definitely a moment I won’t forget.”

Who could blame Riley for hoping that another Georgia native could replicate the success of his predecessors but it wasn’t Sermon that Huff spoke to while on campus. In fact it was the player that just about every recruit buzzes about when he visits Norman.

“I talked to Brendan Radley-Hiles a little bit (while I was) with coach (Chip) Viney, we talked about the techniques, an average day’s practice and spoke to some freshmen and sophomores but I can’t remember their names off the top of my head,” he said. “They all said coming in everyone has to work,” the nation’s No. 30 cornerback in 2020 said. “If you’ll do that and work harder in the offseason as well, come in prepared, come in do all of that and coach Riley is going to take care of you. They just said to just make sure I’m prepared for the transition from high school to college.

“I did not know (Radley-Hiles) before but I definitely knew about him; I saw some highlights, saw some things about him. He has a very business-like attitude, he takes the game seriously. I could tell he wasn’t going to sell me out to the school, he was very serious.”

Huff, Georgia’s current No. 45 overall junior prospect, said that from the time he was offered by Cooks and the coaching staff that he felt as though things were always moving forward with his recruitment.

“After I got offered in the spring me and coach Cooks talked a bit, just keeping a relationship and we started talking more and more and it just built up over time,” he said.

So what went into making the decision when he did?

“Being a junior, it’s probably about time, it was definitely on my mind but when I got there, the staff was cool and everything and it made it feel like it was time to make that decision,” he said.

In fact the 6-foot-1, 169-pound defensive back said that there was a moment when the idea of committing to Oklahoma, over offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee amongst many others, truly began to crystalize in his mind.