Rivals100 ATH Billy Bowman Jr. breaks down three finalists
Billy Bowman Jr. grabbed the attention of the nation when he backed off his longtime commitment to the Longhorns last week.On Tuesday night, the nation's No. 1-ranked athlete took the next step in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news