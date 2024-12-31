Robert Spears-Jennings set to return in 2025

Jennings' announcement comes just a few hours after defensive tackle Damonic Williams also announced he'll be returning for his senior season.

That includes Tuesday, as veteran safety Robert Spears-Jennings announced he'll be back in 2025. Jennings, who'll be a senior next season, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Oklahoma has gotten much-needed good news in the last 24 hours.

Jennings was a popular breakout candidate heading into 2024, and he delivered on that potential. He finished second on the team in tackles (66), adding five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. Most notably, he finished third on the team in snaps with 599, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jennings became an instrumental part of the Sooners' defense. In addition to being solid in coverage, he proved particularly adept at helping in run support and as a pass rusher. His 93.1 run-defense grade ranked first among all FBS safeties, and his 82.8 run-defense grade ranked 26th. He also led the Sooners in forced fumbles.

His return is huge as the Sooners head into a pivotal 2025 season. Spears-Jennings returns as the undisputed leader of the secondary, particularly with Billy Bowman heading to the NFL. With Eli Bowen at cornerback, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis at linebacker and Gracen Halton, Jayden Jackson and Williams returning at defensive tackle, the Sooners have several key contributors returning for a defense that took major steps forward this past season.

Now, the focus remains on R Mason Thomas at defensive end. Thomas' future remains up in the air despite a recently-deleted social media post from 1Oklahoma, the Sooners' NIL collective, that announced his return last week.

If Thomas returns, that would give the Sooners a foundational returning piece at every position group on defense.

