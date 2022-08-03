Roof: Defense making strides

Roof said he’s stressing repetitions. More reps you get, more natural it feels.

“Because that’s what the really great players do, they play ahead of the play instead of behind the play, if that makes sense to you.”

“I see an improved football IQ,” Roof said. “You can tell that, you can tell the guys have been working because of that, as far as knowing assignments, understanding where their help is. Because playing team defense is a big deal, as far as knowing where your help is and playing opposite your help. Where you’ve got help outside, you want to make sure you stay inside leverage. Things like that, details like that allow you to play fast and allow you not to have to think and process, as opposed to react.

For defensive coordinator Ted Roof , though, it really wasn’t that tough of a question to answer. He knows what good defense looks like and knows his group is on its way toward achieving that .

It's a fair point to ask, but how can you really determine the strides being made by the team during the two months of the summer?

Ugwoegbu slims down

There is no longer a question about whether David Ugwoegbu is going to stay at linebacker, but now it’s about how can take that next leap.

SCOOPHD: Media Day 2022 -- David Ugowegbu

Ugwoegbu shot down any position change speculation in the spring, and he spent all summer transforming his body to be ready to roll this season.

“He is such a relentless worker. He’s changed his body. He’s lost 20 pounds. He’s moving a lot better,” Roof said. “You’re talking about a guy that spends a lot of time working in his craft. It’s paid off. I’m really proud of him and looking forward to watching him perform in craft.”

Ugwoegbu said a lot of it was about him taking accountability, mentioning changing his diet was the key factor to getting to that desired weight.

Coldon throws his hat in the ring

Not too many cases like defensive back C.J. Coldon. He entered the transfer portal in the winter and committed to OU but decided to stay at Wyoming for the spring semester.

Coldon arrived at OU in June with a wealth of experience and production. It might be enough to overcome the months he had missed not being in Norman for spring.

“Whenever he got here, it was May or June, those other guys had four or five months in the system that he didn’t have,” Roof said. “So catching up to the language, catching up to scheme. The requirements in the weight room under Coach Schmidty. How you have to perform there. The standards. But again, he’s come in with a great attitude and he’s worked hard.”

Competition with respect at LB

A constant across the board has been Venables stressing the competition aspect. Everybody needs to earn their position, not just have it handed to them.

A great example is middle linebacker. Gone are the days of the backups just being there because nobody else was. This group has a strong two-deep and beyond.

Taking it further, nothing shows it more than David Ugwoegbu and Danny Stutsman.

“There is a lot of competition there. But it’s a competition with a lot of respect,” Roof said. “Those guys really care about one another. They appreciate what they bring to the table. It has made each other better. My job is to get the best group together on the field, whoever that is and whatever role that is.

The other position seems to be a toss-up between DaShaun White and T.D. Roof. Nothing wrong with a little competition.

“DaShaun and T.D., great competition as well. It’s made both of them better. Because when you’re competing and take a day off or a play off, you’re going to be behind the eight ball a little bit because you know the guy you’re competing against. That just raises everybody’s level, which is a wonderful thing for our football team. Then you have Shane (Whitter), has had a great offseason, too. He’s in the mix there.”