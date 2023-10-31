Milos Uzan

Milos Uzan is in for a breakout season. He has all the tools needed to be a first-round pick, and this is the year he proves it. The Sooners will need Uzan to take a step forward scoring-wise. His shooting numbers last season were good, although he only attempted 6.3 field goals per game and 2.2 three-pointers per game. Those numbers need to go up for Uzan. The new pace of play that the Sooners will play with should greatly benefit his game. Another factor that should help him is playing 28.6 minutes per game in the toughest conference in the country as a true freshman. The expectations for Uzan are very high. He will be expected to be the star of this team. I believe Uzan is in for a massive season.

Otega Oweh

Otega Oweh has excellent athleticism, which made him a huge spark for the Sooners last season. This year, I am looking for Oweh to be more than a spark. Once he was inserted into the starting lineup last season, he averaged 8.4 points per game. He did that by scoring the majority of those points at the rim. Oweh is exceptional at getting to the rim and finishing at the rim. If he can provide a decent shooting presence, I look for Oweh to have a big season. Regardless of how he shoots this year, I think he is top-three in points per game for the Sooners. Oweh will excel in the new pace offensively.

Sam Godwin

Sam Godwin surprised everyone last year, and I think he will do it again this year. Godwin has added nearly 10 pounds, which will help him physically. While he may be outmatched athletically in some games there were many games last season where Godwin was the best option down low. His ability to thrive in pick-and-roll situations is one reason I expect him to improve this season. He has improved physically, which will go a long way. I have heard a lot of buzz surrounding Sam Godwin, see my starting lineup predictions.

Luke Northweather

There is no shortage of hype surrounding the name Luke Northweather. The hype is being pushed out primarily by none other than the head man, Porter Moser, who has stated on multiple occasions that the 6-foot-11 redshirt freshman is the best shooter on the team. The Redshirt season has given him a season to adjust and adapt to college basketball. He provides Porter Moser with options in the front court as Northweather can play the four and the five. With the height, length, athleticism, and shooting he brings to the table, I think it is safe to assume he will play a healthy amount of minutes for the Sooners this season. At a minimum, I see Northweather as a shooter off the bench. I do think he will have a significant role.

Yaya Keita

Yaya Keita is a wild-card for the Sooners. Keita is a physical and athletic forward. Surgery sidelined him for the duration of the 2022-23 season. Keita is healthy heading into this season. As previously mentioned, he is a wild card. Keita has added some weight, which will help him. At the minimum, he will serve as depth in Oklahoma’s front court. The red and white scrimmage tomorrow will be an opportunity to see where the 6 foot 9 big man is development-wise.

Javian McCollum

Javian McCollum is the crown jewel of the Sooners 2023 transfer portal class. He is, by far, the fastest player Oklahoma has had in a long time. McCollum is a three-level scorer and has deep range from behind the arc. He can put up 30 on any given night. The Siena transfer thrives in transition and is an electrifying player. Similar to Milos Uzan, McCollum has garnered NBA draft buzz this off-season. He will be one of the best scorers in the Big 12. One of the concerns with McCollum was his weight, but he has already added some good weight since being on campus and is now up to 160 lbs. I think McCollum will have a great season and will average somewhere around 12-16 points per game. I am expecting a big year from McCollum.

John Hugley

John Hugley is a very physical presence, which is a presence that Oklahoma has lacked for a long time. Hugley only played in eight games last season, but in 2021, he averaged nearly 15 points and eight rebounds. Hugley needs to get into the best shape of his life due to the new pace the Sooners are trying to play this season. Oklahoma is hoping to get the 2021 version of Hugley. He will not step out and beat you from behind the arc, but he will punish you in the post. If he can get to where he needs to be physically, Hugley will be Oklahoma’s best option at the five. Even if he is not where he needs to be physically, he provides a physical presence that Porter Moser has compared to Elton Brand.

Le’Tre Darthard

Le’Tre Darthard appeared on last years All-WAC first team and was on the All-WAC defensive team. Darthard is a captain for the Sooners this year and will play a large amount of minutes this season. He brings defense, shooting, and athleticism. With Oklahoma moving to a faster-paced offense, Darthard was a perfect addition this off-season. I expect him to be who the Sooners stick on opponents best guards. Darthard is primarily a point guard, but Oklahoma will need him to play off-ball this season as well. I am interested to see how Darthard shoots the ball this season. He will be a spark plug for the Sooners and will play a surplus amount minutes this season.

Jalon Moore

Jalon Moore is a freak athlete, and has tons of potential for the Sooners. He is an exceptional rebounder and does his damage around the rim. Throughout his career, Moore has not been good from behind the arc. Moore has a solid shooting form, and I think he could potentially develop a serviceable jump shot. Moore is yet another player who will thrive in a fast-paced offense. He is comparable to former Sooner Jalen Hill, but Moore is far more athletic. Defensively, Moore will be great at defending opponents forwards. He will be exciting in transition. There has been a lot of off-season buzz surrounding Jalon Moore and specifically his athleticism. Expect him to be a solid piece for Oklahoma this season.

Rivaldo Soares

Rivaldo Soares is a Swiss army knife. Soares can play the two, three, and four for the Sooners. He is another experienced player who has played a lot of college basketball. Soares is not a great three-point shooter but can be expected to be serviceable from behind the arc. Soares is a slasher and will do his damage around the rim off of drives and off-ball cuts. He is a solid passer as well. Defensively, the Sooners can expect good defense out of Soares. He gives Porter Moser a lot of lineup options. Soares will play a lot of minutes for the Sooners this season and should be solid on both ends of the floor.

Maks Klanjscek

Maks Klanjscek is going into his fifth season in college basketball and is on his fifth team. Klanjscek excels at shooting and can score the basketball very well. He will provide depth in Oklahoma’s backcourt. I think there will be a few games where Klanjscek is asked to play solid minutes off the bench. He is capable of shooting the ball at a high level, but I’m not sure he will be able to play defense against many teams in the Big 12. I do think there will be some games for him, but I see him primarily as a depth piece for the Sooners.

Kaden Cooper

Last year, Oklahoma saw Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh be very valuable contributors as true freshmen. This year, it will be Kaden Cooper. Cooper is very athletic, which makes him playable in the Big 12. Cooper has shined this off-season and has even been Oklahoma’s “next best” player behind Milos Uzan in a secret scrimmage. He is one of the best shot-blocking wings that the country has seen in a while. His jump shot needs some work, but the basics are there. I expect Cooper to be an energy guy for the Sooners and play a healthy amount of minutes as a true freshman.

Jacolb Cole

The 6’7” southpaw is fully healthy heading into the season. Cole battled a torn ACL in high school and suffered a broken foot this summer. He has good positional versatility and can play the three and the four for the Sooners. It would not surprise me if the Sooners elected to redshirt him, however, I could see him providing the Sooners with solid depth off the bench for the Sooners and even possibly playing solid minutes in a few games. It will be interesting to see how the Sooners use Cole. His shooting abilities at the four could get him on the floor as a true freshman. I would dub Cole as a wild card this season.