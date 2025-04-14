The latest as Oklahoma, SMU, Texas A&M battling for four-star OL Toa Katoa

Heading into the month of April, Toa Katoa had a list of six finalists in his recruitment.

But upon further review, he decided he was ready to slice that list in half. Texas, Tennessee and Texas Tech were eliminated from contention, leaving the four-star IOL with three programs left standing. Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M will receive official visits from Katoa as he gets ready to enter the decisive stage of his recruitment.

“I chose my three based off the relationship and everything," Katoa explained. "Coach [Bill] Bedenbaugh, Coach [Adam] Cushing and Coach [Garin] Justice, they all keep it consistent with me in [our] relationship, and the relationship with my dad and my family. And when we go out there to go visit them, they make me feel like a priority. And they make my dad and my auntie feel like I’m a priority. So that’s one of the biggest factors for me, and why I chose my top three.”

SMU will get the first shot at Katoa come official visit season, as he'll be on the Hilltop in early May. Oklahoma will have him on campus June 6-8, and Texas A&M wraps up his OV slate June 13-15.

“Man, it’s going to be whoever treats me the best, I guess," he remarked. "Especially me and my family, who’s going to treat my family the best when we come out there. And man, I’ll probably have to look more into how they can develop me more, so I can choose which one can develop me the most.”