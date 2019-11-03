Roundtable: Defense, Caleb Kelly and RBs
The guys are back for another Roundtable edition as we talk about moving forward as some issues may or may not be plaguing the OU program. We'll ask our guys about that here in just a minute.
Alex Grinch has had quite a bye week trying to figure out what went wrong with his defense in Manhattan. Could Caleb Kelly be coming to the rescue soon?
Here is your roundtable discussion:
1) Do you have any explanation for why running back usage has disappeared and do you believe Lincoln Riley will make an effort moving forward to change the way he’s using his running backs?
BOB PRZYBYLO
No, not really. We all know Jalen Hurts has taken some of the carries away from the group, but a lot of times it doesn’t even look like a run-pass option. It has appeared to be Hurts passing plays that sometimes go off script and turn to him running.
Really doesn’t compute unless something was up with Trey Sermon’s health around Kansas weekend. Sermon and Kennedy Brooks are a dynamic one-two punch that don’t need 15-20 carries apiece but deserve more than six combined.
You get the feeling Riley doesn’t recognize when there’s a breakdown like that. Sometimes get the impression he’s as shocked about the number when he looks at them as we are so I don’t think Riley should make an effort but somebody should let him be aware when things go off track.
OU is going to need Sermon and Brooks a bunch down this four-game November stretch, or it might not be playing for another conference championship.
EDDIE RADOSEVICH
Plenty of ingredients have gone into this one and, yes, I think the situation will be remedied. Of course, the biggest reason is the quarterback run game. Jalen Hurts has 'stolen' carries from his backfield mates. Statistically that's okay. Statistically the numbers would still tell you Oklahoma is running the ball just fine. But both you and I know that doesn't tell the story. Through eight games last season, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks had combined for 970 yards. This year? They have run for just 754. In recent weeks Trey Sermon's place in the offense has all but disappeared.
The dirty little secret? Perhaps Lincoln Riley simply doesn't trust his offensive line like he has in previous seasons. And that's understandable, in a way. No that's not a positive.
Yesterday marked the first of November and, of course, that means the beginning of Championship November. The constant during Oklahoma's previous runs through the final month of the season? Being able to run the football.
Over the last four years Oklahoma has averaged 264 yards per game on the ground during the month of November. Being able to run the ball in the fourth quarter and put away close games will be imperative.
If Oklahoma wants to play for (and win) it's fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship finding it's rhythm on the ground needs to be a priority coming out of the BYE week.
CAREY MURDOCK
It’s pretty clear Jalen Hurts has been the reason for the running back usage falling off. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were both mobile quarterbacks. Baker ran to evade while Kyler could run for huge gains.
But both those QBs were looking to throw the ball more than they were looking to run it. And both were better at finding open receivers more quickly than Hurts.
For whatever reason, Hurts is taking carries away from the running backs because he’s running it so much. We thought Hurts might rush for 1,000 yards this year. He’s on pace to rush for about 1400 yards this year. He also has more carries than Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon combined.
Last year Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks (283) doubled up Kyler Murray (140) in rush attempts.
It’s just been a weird year and I do think Lincoln Riley will try and change this moving forward. Look at how Oklahoma finished off Texas this season? Back-to-back runs by Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson. OU isn’t controlling the game or the physicality of other teams with their run game. That’s something that Lincoln Riley has been able to lean on since his second season in Norman.
2) Will Caleb Kelly make a difference on the field in 2019 and what could you see his role being on this defense?
BOB PRZYBYLO
Gut feeling says no. But if he does, think he’s rotating in-and-out with Brendan Radley-Hiles at the SAM linebacker/nickel spot. Don’t see him replacing Nik Bonitto at JACK. DaShaun White and Brian Asamoah have not been the weak parts of the defense at WILL linebacker.
It’s clear he’s fired up about what he could do in an Alex Grinch-led defense, but not sure that’s something you can really experiment in November compared to what you could have obviously in March and beyond.
If Kelly is on the field, he will make a difference. The question will be whether he’ll be ready to do that in 2019, or if we’ll all have to wait until 2020. He’s a late-season difference maker is one thing he’s proven.
The TD against TCU in the 2017 Big 12 championship. Causing the fumble returned by Steven Parker in the Rose Bowl. The strip-sack-touchdown at West Virginia. Kelly can make the plays that this defense has not been able to do so in the first eight games.
EDDIE RADOSEVICH
In short, absolutely yes. But the how and when is going to be the most interesting part. Just last week Lincoln Riley told us Caleb Kelly had been cleared but isn't ready to see the field anytime soon.
“[He’s] doing some nice things. We’re progressing him up. Being fully cleared and then being ready to play are two different things,” Riley said. “He’s been doing a lot of things with us here the last few weeks and is getting better quickly.”
Jordan Kelly went through a similar injury and returned to the fold a few weeks ago. So what's taking so long for CK? Could be they are just taking things slow. As we discussed on this week's Unofficial40 you might want to look toward the last four games of the season. That would allow Kelly to still obtain a redshirt.
How he'll be used? The good thing about Kelly is his ability to be used a little bit everywhere. Perhaps you could see him fill in at the rush end sparingly.
Bottomline: Oklahoma will be better defensively with Caleb Kelly back on the field.
CAREY MURDOCK
Logically he fits in right where John Michael-Terry leaves off. If JMT came out of his shell then you’d have to think Kelly can fit right in as well.
Can he make a difference? Yes. He’s a great athlete with a set of skills that people have been drooling over since he was in high school. We’ve seen Neville Gallimore and Kenneth Murray make improvements under this new defensive staff. There’s no reason to think Kelly won’t do the same.
Working around the redshirt makes this a little tricky. But I think the most important thing for Kelly is to get him 100% football ready for the start of bowl practices. You are preparing Kelly for next season more than you are relying on him being a difference maker this season. Anything you get from him in the last four games is just a bonus.
3) Now that Kansas State has happened, do you think the defense will have struggles the rest of the season?
BOB PRZYBYLO
No, with an if attached to it. If Delarrin Turner-Yell is out for a significant portion of the next month, the wheels could fall off a little.
That sounds crazy to say how one sophomore defensive back could derail everything, but it’s obvious the trust Grinch has in Turner-Yell and how effective he’s been this season.
Could be a coincidence or not, but KSU went from 24-23 to 48-23 once Turner-Yell’s helmet was taken away from him. He’s not the big-time difference maker that creates takeaways, but he’s crucial toward the communication and has done a good job of making the sure tackle in open space.
What OU does have to find is its defensive line production from the Cotton Bowl. Not saying the Sooners have been exposed, but WVU and KSU did a great job of nullifying the line from being the impact players they were vs. Texas.
EDDIE RADOSEVICH
That's the biggest question hanging over the program as Oklahoma gets ready for the stretch run. Is Alex Grinch's defense closer to what you saw for the first seven games or are they the disaster you saw in Manhattan?
I'm going to side with what we saw over the first seven games. There are very few teams that will be able to execute what Kansas State accomplished offensively.
Certainly the third down numbers in the Little Apple were an anomaly. This team hasn't consistently given up big plays. The turnover trend is worrisome. But overall it's an improvement from where this group was a season ago.
I'd expect Grinch's crew to bounce back in a big way when it's time for Brock Purdy and the Cyclones.
CAREY MURDOCK
This is going to be a test for Alex Grinch the rest of the way. It would be surprising if Delarrin Turner-Yell doesn’t return from a concussion by Iowa State. But how are teams going to attack the Sooners along the defensive line now that Kansas State exposed them.
Grinch is going to have to adjust some things. The fact the Sooners couldn’t adjust in the second half is worrisome. With two weeks off, and one of the league’s best young running backs in Breece Hall coming to town, that defensive line and those linebackers are going to be tested by the Cyclones.
We’ll find out if Kansas State was an aberration or a sign of future struggles to come judging by what happens Saturday.
Seven games shouldn’t be thrown away after one bad performance. It’s possible these players just didn’t bring enough intensity to the table against the Wildcats.