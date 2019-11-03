The guys are back for another Roundtable edition as we talk about moving forward as some issues may or may not be plaguing the OU program. We'll ask our guys about that here in just a minute.

Alex Grinch has had quite a bye week trying to figure out what went wrong with his defense in Manhattan. Could Caleb Kelly be coming to the rescue soon?

Here is your roundtable discussion:

1) Do you have any explanation for why running back usage has disappeared and do you believe Lincoln Riley will make an effort moving forward to change the way he’s using his running backs?

BOB PRZYBYLO

No, not really. We all know Jalen Hurts has taken some of the carries away from the group, but a lot of times it doesn’t even look like a run-pass option. It has appeared to be Hurts passing plays that sometimes go off script and turn to him running.

Really doesn’t compute unless something was up with Trey Sermon’s health around Kansas weekend. Sermon and Kennedy Brooks are a dynamic one-two punch that don’t need 15-20 carries apiece but deserve more than six combined.

You get the feeling Riley doesn’t recognize when there’s a breakdown like that. Sometimes get the impression he’s as shocked about the number when he looks at them as we are so I don’t think Riley should make an effort but somebody should let him be aware when things go off track.

OU is going to need Sermon and Brooks a bunch down this four-game November stretch, or it might not be playing for another conference championship.

EDDIE RADOSEVICH

Plenty of ingredients have gone into this one and, yes, I think the situation will be remedied. Of course, the biggest reason is the quarterback run game. Jalen Hurts has 'stolen' carries from his backfield mates. Statistically that's okay. Statistically the numbers would still tell you Oklahoma is running the ball just fine. But both you and I know that doesn't tell the story. Through eight games last season, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks had combined for 970 yards. This year? They have run for just 754. In recent weeks Trey Sermon's place in the offense has all but disappeared.

The dirty little secret? Perhaps Lincoln Riley simply doesn't trust his offensive line like he has in previous seasons. And that's understandable, in a way. No that's not a positive.

Yesterday marked the first of November and, of course, that means the beginning of Championship November. The constant during Oklahoma's previous runs through the final month of the season? Being able to run the football.

Over the last four years Oklahoma has averaged 264 yards per game on the ground during the month of November. Being able to run the ball in the fourth quarter and put away close games will be imperative.

If Oklahoma wants to play for (and win) it's fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship finding it's rhythm on the ground needs to be a priority coming out of the BYE week.

CAREY MURDOCK

It’s pretty clear Jalen Hurts has been the reason for the running back usage falling off. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were both mobile quarterbacks. Baker ran to evade while Kyler could run for huge gains.

But both those QBs were looking to throw the ball more than they were looking to run it. And both were better at finding open receivers more quickly than Hurts.

For whatever reason, Hurts is taking carries away from the running backs because he’s running it so much. We thought Hurts might rush for 1,000 yards this year. He’s on pace to rush for about 1400 yards this year. He also has more carries than Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon combined.

Last year Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks (283) doubled up Kyler Murray (140) in rush attempts.

It’s just been a weird year and I do think Lincoln Riley will try and change this moving forward. Look at how Oklahoma finished off Texas this season? Back-to-back runs by Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson. OU isn’t controlling the game or the physicality of other teams with their run game. That’s something that Lincoln Riley has been able to lean on since his second season in Norman.