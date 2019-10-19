The roundtable returns for a look at where we've been and where we're headed. We're giving our predictions for players who haven't broken out yet but are about to do so. We also look at the national landscape and the teams that will matchup in the Big 12 Championship to end the regular season.

1) Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Neville Gallimore and Ronnie Perkins have probably been the most consistent playmakers on both sides of the ball through the first half of the season. Is there a player you would pick to become a bigger factor in the second half of the season that hasn't made his mark just yet?



EDDIE RADOSEVICH

Two names come to mind. We'll start on the defensive side.

Jaden Davis. Sure he's already something of a surprise, but working his way into the cornerback rotation as a freshman is telling. He's taken advantage of the opportunity. Alex Grinch told us we'd be seeing more Jaden Davis and sure enough we've seen more Jaden Davis. But I want more. Just last week we saw how much the Oklahoma defensive staff trusts Davis; using him as a fifth defensive back. Per Pro Football Focus, he's the third best freshman cornerback in the nation. Depth at corneback? What a concept. Something that hasn't been said in Norman in a long time.

On the other side of the ball it's hard to go away from -- and you might find this a little ironic-- freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood. We'll call last week's absence from the Red River Showdown a coincidence. Something tells me Lincoln Riley and Co. try to make towards some goodwill with the former 5-star by getting him the ball a lot over the next few weeks. This is an opportunity. Take advantage and you'll see yourself earning more playing time once Championship November rolls around.

BOB PRZYBYLO

Start out this roundtable by cheating. Because the answer? The answer is Kenneth Murray. As good as he’s been, he can become one of the best defenders in the country with a strong second half of the season.

And he can have that strong of a second half because of the way Alex Grinch has used everybody and kept them fresh.

Murray doesn’t need 15 tackles to make an impact. What he did against Texas shows you the way he can impact a game and take it over even if the numbers don’t suggest that.

A fresh Murray is a dangerous Murray. Now entering the heart of the Big 12 schedule, he’s ready to show everybody just how far he has really come.

But if you want another name, let’s roll with Tre Brown as someone who really makes an impact the rest of the way.

CAREY MURDOCK

If you don't know my answer, you haven't been paying attention. It starts with Jadon Haselwood. He's ready to make that jump into matchup problem for any defense. Lincoln just has to play him more. I'd also go with Kennedy Brooks on the offensive side as well. I'm a sucker for 'The Natural' as well. I just love seeing that old timey tailback run the football.

Both guys have shown major flashes and even though it's hard to predict where the ball is going to go other than to Jalen Hurts, I think more of these guys does nothing but make the offense better.

On defense, it's Kenneth Mann for me. He got 45 snaps against Texas and when he's on the field rotating with Ronnie Perkins, he can be a problem for just about any offensive line in this conference.

2) Which running back leads the Sooners in rushing the rest of the way and why?

EDDIE RADOSEVICH

I've been back and forth on this. Okay. I'm ready. Kennedy Brooks. Final answer.

The Trey Sermon no carry game at the Cotton Bowl was strange. We aren't going to deny that. Sometimes that's just the way football goes. Right Ron Washington?

However, Brooks returned to form last weekend at the Cotton Bowl rushing for 105 yards. Funny thing? He enters the weekend No.4 on the team in rushing with *just* 318 on the season.

You could make an argument Rhamondre Stevenson is the better overall back but there's something about Brooks that I can't deny. He's smooth. He's reliable. He's everything you want in a feature back. Fortunately for Oklahoma they have five guys in the backfield that you'd be okay with carrying the rock. That's a luxury, ladies and gentlemen.

BOB PRZYBYLO

Trick question. Jalen Hurts leads OU in rushing the rest of the way, but Kennedy Brooks will be the running back who holds that honor.

There’s just something about when Brooks has the ball. It’s been talked about before, but that effortless motion just makes you think Brooks can really get this rolling. He had the near-scare vs. Texas Tech, and now he’s healthy and about to make up for lost time.

OU won’t have a running back top 1,000 yards this season, but it really shouldn’t hinder the Sooners’ chances of making the college football playoff.

CAREY MURDOCK

You could easily say Rhamondre Stevenson but I've already hitched my wagon to Kennedy Brooks in this roundtable so I guess I'm committed to him for the season.

Just like receivers, there aren't enough footballs to go around. I like the idea of keeping Rhamondre Stevenson as a second half sledge hammer. Watching a worn down Kansas defense try and tackle Stevenson in the second half of that game was pretty fun.

Just keep doing that Lincoln.

3) Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma. Which one(s) is/are least likely to end up in the playoff?

EDDIE RADOSEVICH

You know who the team is that could throw this entire thing for a loop? Yep, you guessed it. Oregon. We forget about the Ducks. If Oregon is able to get a road victory in Seattle this weekend and run the table that lone loss to Auburn won't look so bad. Sure they would need a little help but stranger things can (and have) happen.

Winner of Alabama/LSU gets a spot. Clemson gets a spot (should they even play the ACC title game? Just send the trophy to Dabo). That leaves Ohio State/Wisconsin winner for the third spot and likely Oklahoma if they go unbeaten.

Oklahoma losing a game would start a domino series of events that would open the door for the likes of a Oregon, Auburn or Georgia.

The one thing we do know? There's a ton of football to be played. Just ask the fine folks of Athens. Anything can happen on a given Saturday*

* unless you watch football in Fayetville, Knoxville, Lexington, Starksville, Nashville or Oxford. Oh boy that's nearly half the league. Get it?

BOB PRZYBYLO

You’ve got the Buckeyes vs. Badgers next week, and LSU-Alabama in a few weeks, so you know at least two of those teams will have a loss. The question is going to become whether a close loss equals an undefeated team with a weak schedule.

OU and Clemson probably fall in that second category as the Tigers most likely won’t play a ranked opponent the entire season.

Based on name recognition, it’s the Badgers. The funky thing about the Big Ten is Ohio State and Wisconsin could play again. Bama and LSU can’t because in the same division, but if the Badgers and Buckeyes split, then what?

CAREY MURDOCK

I think LSU will eventually have one of those games where the offense struggles and the defense can't keep up. I feel kind of dirty talking negative about another team because they don't play defense.

Obviously Wisconsin and Ohio State have a matchup coming. I would say to root for an Ohio State whooping just to get Wisconsin a little further out of the mix. But you know who could most likely be an upset victim? I think Alabama is a bit suspect this season. They are getting better on defense, but they aren't up to the Alabama standard. And Clemson seems to have woken up after that North Carolina scare.

Right now I'd have to say Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma are the most likely to make it. Alabama and LSU will have to duke it out. And as much talk about two SEC teams will always be out there, I think this could be the year where the committee finally gets to just award undefeated conference champs playoff spots.

By the way, this is a good year for the Big 12 to have a championship game.

4) Bonus: Assuming the Sooners make it to the Big 12 Championship Game, who do they play and why?

EDDIE RADOSEVICH

Now this is an intriguing question. My gut reaction (insert Eddie fat joke) is you'll see Red River Showdown Part II. That would mean Oklahoma runs the table as well as Texas getting through 'tests' in Ames and Waco.

I do think Iowa State is starting to figure things out and it'd be dumb for us to count out Matt Campbell's squad.

Baylor likely falls out of the race (it'll still be a test for OU in Waco) and you can't trust Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys on the road.

So it comes down to Texas and Iowa State. Every time I want to trust the Cyclones they go out and do something like lose to Baylor. So we'll say Texas for now but all eyes will be on the November 16 date with the Horns in Ames. The winner of that game will likely need to book hotel rooms in Arlington.

BOB PRZYBYLO

You couldn’t just wait that one week to see what happens between Baylor and Oklahoma State, first, could you?

The obvious choices are Texas, Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. Baylor has already beaten the Cyclones and could add the Cowboys this weekend.

But we’re not gonna get cute here. The answer is Texas. The Longhorns aren’t national championship-quality level back, but they will beat the teams they’re supposed to once again.

Sam Ehlinger does his best Tim Tebow impression and wills the Horns back to Arlington for another showdown against the Sooners.

CAREY MURDOCK

I think it's a dangerous week because everyone is picking Oklahoma State to upset Baylor at home. A lot of that is because OSU historically handles Baylor in Stillwater.

I think Baylor wins because of their defense and because Spencer Sanders has a problem taking care of the football.

But in the end, I think Texas and Oklahoma have a rematch in the Big 12 title game. I think Texas will continue to get healthy. I think their offense will get better now that they appear to have a running back situation coming into focus.

But mostly, just like watching OU turn it around on defense this year, Texas has better players than Baylor or Iowa State.

Iowa State does a great job getting the most out of their players, but they hit a ceiling every year. I think they'll hit that ceiling again this year.

So yep, OU/TX part 2, part 2.