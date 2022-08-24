1. There's been a lot of turnover in the Oklahoma program since the end of November. Big picture. What's your biggest takeaway over the last nine months as the Brent Venables era begins? Josh McCuistion I may come at this differently than some might expect with a take beyond recruiting but for me it's just seeing how mistaken I was about where OU had been. In all aspects OU made the appearance of a major program but it seems abundantly clear to me that Brent Venables forced Oklahoma, as a whole, to look in the mirror and realize they could either aspire to be a second tier program or really get motivated and start pushing for more. There are lot of things to point to at example but the player recovery, the support staff, and a sneaky one of the meal prep and dietary design are indicators of the details no longer being overlooked. Bob Przybylo You have to start with the team culture, team camaraderie and all the stuff that goes with it. What we’re going to find out is if all the off the field activities and team bonding that has gone down, will it have a tangible impact on what Team 128 is all about? Is it something that just helps in the locker room? Or is it something when the game is hanging in the balance in the fourth quarter where it actually means something? The other thing would be the depth. Has championship depth been established that quickly? Or are we about to run into an October or November and accept it’s not quite where it needs to be? Venables hit the depth hard since arriving. Through the transfer portal and walk-ons, he did whatever he felt was necessary to make sure each position had competition and iron sharpening iron and all those cliches. Eddie Radosevich Winning doesn't always cure all ills. In fact it could -- in some cases specifically this case-- do the opposite. It covered up a lot of warts. Sure on the surface, winning does cure a lot of things. Alumni are happy. Winning is fun. Particularly a rabid fanbase like we see day in and day out on the Crimson Corner. But a deeper examination allows one to admit things had fallen off towards the end of the 2021 season. The coastal elites could never understand this. But you do. I sure as hell do. I've said it once and I'll say it again: Oklahoma won 11 games last season and it was one of the most disappointing seasons since I've been on the beat. Instead of the rejuvenated fanbase that starts this season with hope and high expectations of its new staff this past offseason would have involved months of wondering why Oklahoma fell short of its goals. Questions would have been raised -- and rightfully so-- about the direction of the program. The Sooner faithful would have been near a revolt. And, oh yeah, the mass exodus some national writers expected might have actually happened. See Marvin Mims. See Theo Wease. Fast forward to the present and you see a program that is reinvigorated. President Harroz words, not mine. A fanbase with newfound hope and united more than ever before. This is fact. In a way, it feels like the program has been re-born. Thanks in a large part to that Bitc--- excuse me -- the man who decided to head West. So thank you, Lincoln. I think.

2. As we sit a little more than a week from kickoff, what is your biggest question mark heading into the Sept. 3 opener versus UTEP? Josh McCuistion This one won't surprise anyone, as I just keep coming back to the defensive line. I think the offensive line is set for a big move forward though I wonder how long it takes to find their rhythm. But the defensive line lost so much and while there are talented pieces that could put this question to bed, namely Jalen Redmond, there's still so much that is uncertain. I think this is a solid unit but are they ready to stand up to the physicality of Baylor later in the year? I think they are headed in the right direction but from being run over last year to ready to roll now without multiple NFL draft picks? Maybe Jerry Schmidt can change things that quickly? Bob Przybylo It’s not doom-and-gloom, I promise. But it’s something I’ve said a lot in the last couple of months. What if the defense doesn’t reach the Venables standard? For whatever reason, what happens if things aren’t progressing in an upward trajectory? Venables has to wear a lot of different hats now, so could he still do what he needs to do as a head coach if the defense isn’t playing lights out? Can’t really explain why, just not as concerned about the offense. There’s just a certain expectation that any defense under Venables should be among the best in the country. And maybe that’s not fair in 2022? Eddie Radosevich Depth. No. We won't be making any bold proclamations here but Oklahoma needs to stay healthy. I know, I know. Real breaking news there, Ed. It's integral to Oklahoma's success Dillon Gabriel stays healthy. Shocker! The same could be true in Tuscaloosa, Columbus and the list goes on and on but even more so this rings true in Norman. A lot of the Sooners projected success on offense revolves around the relationship and understanding of Jeff Lebby's offense by QB1. An early season injury at the quarterback position can be a gateway into dark thoughts about the direction of the Oklahoma offense in 2022. It's integral Dillon Gabriel stays up right. Which will be interesting considering his past injury history combined with Lebby's use of the quarterback run game.

3. Who are the players we haven't been talking about during the preseason that will be a major contributors on offense and defense? Josh McCuistion For the first time since he arrived there just isn't enough buzz on Marcus Major. Major has always been a guy that felt like he just needed a bit of luck to be a productive back but that luck never seemed to be on his side. When Jeff Lebby was hired I immediately mentioned that Major felt like a very strong fit for Lebby’s run game. Now over time, I admit, my confidence waned but I wanted to reaffirm my thoughts on what could play out. Major could be the kind of guy who doesn't start all year but ends up closing multiple games. Bob Przybylo Major contributors, you say? We’ll begin with Mr. Major and Marcus Major. Physically, mentally, Major sure sounds like he’s in the best spot he’s ever been in since arriving at OU in 2019. Of course, some of the down times were of his own doing, but that clean slate and fresh start that we heard so much about in the spring applies to Major as much as anybody else. Defense, oh, let’s go with Jordan Kelley. Kelley and D.J. Graham are the two names I’m watching the most to make a leap, and you could just hear it in Kelley’s voice during the spring. The work and knowledge of Todd Bates combined with the want-to of Kelley sounds like a recipe for success. Eddie Radosevich There's more names that come to mind on the defensive side of the ball than there are on the offensive side. Perhaps that's a good thing. Perhaps that's because we are more familiar with the offensive side of the football thanks in a large part to the success that group has enjoyed over the last X-amount of years. Clayton Smith is a name that immediately comes to mind. But so is DaShaun White. And that's weird isn't it? How can a three-year starter be someone that is flying under the radar? It's most certainly not the candidate most would have immediately turned to. I can already hear you right now saying to yourself, "Oh we've already seen him miss a bunch of tackles". But can we take a deep breathe and let me sell you on White being the player that flourishes the most under Brent Venables? Remember it was White that had a decision to make at the end of the season. He could have very well left the program and chased an NFL dream. Brent Venables has been big on the importance of guys staying in the program through their senior seasons. What if it's a veteran player like White who becomes the posterchild for development under Ted Roof and Venables. I'm talking All-Conference and late season Butkus consideration type of jump. His time has come. The other side of the ball is a bit harder to quantify. Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson, Marcus Major, Brayden Willis are all names we're familiar with. There's a collection of veteran and newcomers. At the sake of sounding like a broken record I keep coming back to Gavin Freeman. Everything happens for a reason and in this particular case it's a zany recruitment that ended with Freeman accepting a walk-on spot in Norman. Texas Tech's loss is Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma's gain. The hype only continues to grow for the freshman Oklahoma City product. By the way, I could have said Justin Broiles. I believe he has a successful swan song of a senior season. And, you know what, good for him. I cheer for my Oklahoma City brethern.