All the pieces are starting to come together for the Oklahoma defensive coaching staff with head coach Lincoln Riley adding another.

Former UCLA outside linebackers coach Roy Manning was named OU’s cornerbacks coach Tuesday afternoon, announced in a press release.

Manning spent the 2018 season coaching outside linebackers and special teams for the Bruins. However, before that, Manning was at Washington State with Alex Grinch, who was named OU’s defensive coordinator earlier this month.

“Roy has proven to be one of the most dynamic recruiters in the country,” said Riley in the release. “He's got excellent experience at several great football programs and has strong recruiting ties all over the place. He's coached multiple positions, has coached on both sides of the ball and has been a special teams coordinator.

“You love the versatility he brings to your staff, and he obviously has ties with Coach Grinch from their time together. Those guys have a great working relationship and familiarity that I think is really important in this scenario. Roy's got a great personality and I think he's going to be a dynamic coach for us.”

Manning takes over for former defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks. It was announced last Friday that Cooks accepted the safeties coaching position at Texas Tech. With Grinch’s background at safety, you figure Grinch can handle that part and now Manning can hold down the fort with cornerbacks.

“Oklahoma is obviously a historic and nationally recognized program in all facets," said Manning in the release. “As far as football, it's as successful and consistent as any program's been. I think that's what separates OU is the consistency. They win a lot of football games there, and Coach Riley has done an unbelievable job of taking over the program and taking it to another level with the playoff appearances and the last two Heismans. It's a top destination in college football.

“Playing in Norman this past year on the other sideline, the fan support and atmosphere are second to none. Having the opportunity to join a program with such a winning culture is exciting and energizing. I'm really looking forward to getting started.”

Grinch and Manning were part of a defensive staff at Washington State that was able to turn around the Cougars. No doubt, Manning is hoping for the same result in Norman.

“I couldn't be more excited to link back up with Coach Grinch,” Manning said. “He's as good a defensive coordinator as there is — as a motivator and as a teacher. And at the end of the day, stats don't lie. What he was able to do at Washington State over three years is unbelievable. I'm excited for him and his family, and I know the Oklahoma football family will be extremely excited when they see what we're going to bring on defense.”

Manning coached outside linebackers at Wazzu. Before that, he was Michigan cornerbacks coach in 2014 and its outside linebackers coach in 2013. The 2014 year is the sole year of cornerback coaching experience for Manning. He also spent time at Cincinnati as a running backs coach.

The release did not indicate whether this means the defensive staff is complete or if any other changes are on the way.

SoonerScoop.com was able to confirm Monday morning that former Missouri outside linebackers coach Brian Odom would accept a similar job with the Sooners, but OU has yet to officially confirm that hiring.

Odom also coached with Grinch and Manning at Washington State, serving as a defensive quality control coach for 2015 and 2016.