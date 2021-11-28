Running Backs Run Wild

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Katy got pushed for the first time in the playoffs but Anderson was a big part of their late separation including the game's final touchdown on a 40-yard reverse for a touchdown in the game's final minutes. On the way to a final score of 41-24 Anderson had four receptions for 78 yards and a 47-yard receiving touchdown as well. Next Week: Katy (13-0) is meeting Cinco Ranch/Summer Creek in the quarterfinals of the Texas 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Durango (9-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the Colorado 3A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Seguin ended their season at 4-5. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: In the biggest game of the week nationally Brown put on another big show in a rematch against rival Anaheim Servite. In a 27-7 win over the Friars Brown had 24 carries for 162 yards and a one-yard touchdown score. Next Week: Mater Dei (11-0) is meeting San Mateo Serra/Concord De La Salle in the finals of the California Division one CIF Playoffs. WEEK 13 MVP

The Skinny: Lakeland (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the Florida 7A state playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Hasz and the Spartans had the week off in preparation for their championship game appearance. Next Week: Bixby (12-0) is meeting Deer Creek in the finals of the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs at UCO's Wantland stadium Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7p.

The Skinny: West (10-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Nebraska Class A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Hunter and West Orange-Stark physically dominated Bellville 36-17 and are now on the way to a rematch with the team that ended their 2020 season. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (11-1) is meeting China Spring in the quarterfinals of the 4A division two playoffs at New Caney's Randall Reed stadium.

The Skinny: American Heritage (6-4) ended their season in the second round of the Florida 5A state playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Los Alamitos (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the California Division one CIF Southern Section Playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Lewis and his Carthage team ran into arguably the toughest remaining game on their path and came up short against a China Spring team with big goals in mind, 27-17. Next Week: Carthage (11-1) ended their season in the third round of the Texas 4A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Llewellyn and his Aledo team were stunned by South Oak Cliff in one of the games of the year in Texas, 33-28. Next Week: Aledo (12-1) ended their season in the third round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: McKinzie had one of the biggest plays of Cooper's season as he forced a fumble as Grapevine was starting to get some momentum and helped Cooper down the Mustangs. Next Week: Cooper (12-1) is meeting Wichita Falls Rider in the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A division two playoffs at Abilene Christian

The Skinny: St. Frances ended their season at 8-1. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Hendrickson ended their season at 4-6. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Rowe and the Redhawks had the week off in preparation for the championship game performance. Next Week: Union (11-1) is meeting Jenks in the finals of the Oklahoma 6A-I playoffs at UCO on Dec. 4, 2021.

The Skinny: Sawchuk spent much of the regular season just passing the time and waiting for his moment. He has found that moment in the playoffs this time helping Valor crush Grandview 37-6. In the semifinals win Sawchuk had 23 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns (9, 10, 3). Next Week: Valor Christian (13-0) is meeting Cherry Creek in the finals of the Colorado 5A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers had the week off in preparation for their championship game appearance. Next Week: Deer Creek (10-2) is meeting Bixby in the finals of the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs at UCO's Wantland stadium Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7p.

The Skinny: Broken Arrow (8-4) ended their season in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-I playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Gorman (12-1) ended their season as Nevada's 5A state champions. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: After something of a slow start to the season Webb has really hit his stride in the last two weeks. This time absolutely blowing up against Quincy Munroe in a 39-22 victory. On the night Webb had 15 carries for 291 yards and three touchdowns (55, 60, 8) he also had a 90-yard run that saw him tripped up at the Munroe 7. Next Week: Trinity Christian (8-4) is traveling to Orlando Christian Prep in the semifinals of the Florida 2A state playoffs.