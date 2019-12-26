S&S: Thursday's Peach Bowl open practice portion
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
SoonerScoop is no stranger to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It's become our home for the Rivals.com Five Star Challenge each summer. But it warms our hearts a little bit to be covering the Soon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news