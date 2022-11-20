It’s not something that you can emphasize too much in game preparation, but everybody in the Oklahoma football program knew how massive Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State could be. Not just for the product on the field, but in recruiting. The Sooners brought the house for the first time this season, and it paid off with the 28-13 victory. Now it’s paying off on the trail as Los Angeles Cathedral three-star defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced his commitment to OU on Sunday night, following his official visit to Norman this weekend.

Head coach Brent Venables made it clear a few weeks ago that you cannot just move on toward the 2024 class. There are always going to be guys who emerge stronger, faster, better, etc., during their senior season. Sanders has been one of the guys and became a huge OU target in recent weeks. The question was just about getting him to campus and that was answered this weekend.