SoonerScoop - Savion Byrd picks Sooners

In a 50/50 battle up until the end, the Sooners were able to add another piece to their offensive line class and outlast hometown SMU.

And they just did. Duncanville (Texas) High offensive tackle Savion Byrd becomes the 16th member of OU’s 2021 class, announcing for the Sooners at a signing ceremony Wednesday morning.

The buzz for early signing day is about as small as it has ever been for Oklahoma, but there was still one major potential piece the Sooners could add.

Byrd had been a target of OU and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh for a long time, and the Sooners made it clear multiple time how big of a target Byrd was for this cycle.

OU seemed to take control for good following Byrd’s visit for the Sooner Summit, the recruit-led event created by five-star quarterback signee Caleb Williams back in August.

It looked like Byrd would commit shortly after, but he never did. And although OU never went away, SMU made its push and the schools went back and forth in the last couple of months.

Big but a bit raw, Byrd has the body type that Bedenbaugh should be able to develop into something special.

OU is hoping this is the start of the good news galore within the offensive line. Houston Episcopal’s Cullen Montgomery signed Wednesday, and now they’re hoping to add a couple of five-star prospects in the coming weeks.

Joining Byrd at the Summit was five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh. He is set to announce Jan. 2, and the Sooners are in a great position.

Before Leigh, OU could add another elite recruit. Katy (Texas) Taylor offensive guard Bryce Foster is set to decide between the Sooners and Texas A&M on Friday.

OU entered the early signing period with just one offensive lineman. Byrd makes it two and could be the catalyst for what gets Bedenbaugh’s group going.