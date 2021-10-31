Sawchuk Blows Up for OU

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Durango's game against Mitchel was canceled after Mitchell said they would be unable to play. Next Week: Durango (7-2) is hosting Colorado Springs Sand Creek.

The Skinny: For the second straight week Brice was at quarterback for Seguin and had five receptions for 32 yards and a four-yard touchdown. But it wasn't enough as Brice faced off against a future teammate, Jason Llewellyn, and his Aledo Bearcats and Seguin fell 55-21. Next Week: Seguin (3-5) is traveling to Waco University.

The Skinny: Carrying a light load Brown had a touchdown but wasn't asked to do a ton as Mater Dei downed JSerra Catholic 56-14. Next Week: Mater Dei (8-0) is hosting JSerra Catholic.

The Skinny: Brownlow-Dindy is recovering from an injury but his Lakeland team just keeps rolling. This time downing hometown rival Kathleen 41-14. Next Week: Lakeland (8-1) is traveling to St. Petersburg Lakewood.

The Skinny: Bixby didn't ask a ton of Hasz as they faced a wildly overmatched group from Ponca City, who they downed 66-13. Hasz had three catches for 31 yards on the night. Next Week: Bixby (9-0) is traveling to Booker T. Washington.

The Skinny: In the first round of the playoffs Helms had a big night as his team downed Pappillion-LaVista 63-26. The future Sooners tight end had three catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Next Week: West (8-1) is meeting Grand Island in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Class A playoffs.

The Skinny: Hunter and West Orange-Stark had the week off. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (7-1) is traveling to Bridge City.

The Skinny: Inniss continues to lead American Heritage at quarterback and since his arrival in the role Heritage's offense has found its way. This time downing Stranahan 35-0. Next Week: American Heritage (5-3) is TBD.

The Skinny: Lemon went out early with an injury but Los Al took care of business even without him downing Newport Harbor 48-6. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-1) has the week off before the start of the playoffs.

The Skinny: Another week and another dominant defensive performance from Lewis and the Carthage defense this time they held Madisonville to 72 yards of offense on the night as Carthage won 54-3. Next Week: Carthage (8-0) is hosting Shepherd.

The Skinny: Aledo crushed another district opponent, this time against Llewellyn's future teammate, Xavion Brice, and the Seguin Cougars 55-21. The talented tight end had three receptions for 30 yards. Next Week: Aledo (9-0) is hosting Cleburne.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper grabbed another solid with downing Abilene Wylie 38-10. McKinzie helped lead a defense that gave up just 201 yards of offense. Next Week: Cooper (8-1) is hosting Amarillo Randall.

The Skinny: Moore wasn't able to suit up for this one but Los Alamitos still handled business crushing Newport Harbor 48-6. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-1) has the week off before the start of the playoffs.

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances continue to be tough to track. They were expected to play West Toronto Prep but as of yet there is no record of that game being played or not. Next Week: St. Frances (5-1) is hosting West Toronto Prep.

The Skinny: Nelson didn't have Moore and Lemon left the game early on but still managed four touchdown passes as Los Al downed Newport Harbor 48-6. Next Week: Los Alamitos (9-1) has the week off before the start of the playoffs.

The Skinny: Hendrickson is on a winning streak downing Leander 28-21. Roberts had four tackles, one quarterback hurry and two tackles for loss. Next Week: Hendrickson (4-5) is traveling to Pflugerville.

The Skinny: Rowe and Union's defense put up another dominant performance with a 42-0 shutout of Southmoore. Offensively Rowe had a rushing touchdown but defensively led a unit that allowed just 10 yards of total offense. Next Week: Union (8-1) is hosting Edmond North

The Skinny: Against a team that had just one loss entering the game Sawchuk had his biggest game of the year dropping 23 carries for 233 yards and three touchdowns (17, 44, 1) on Thunder Ridge. It was a big part in leading Valor to a 52-21 win. Next Week: Valor Christian (10-0) is TBD in the first round of the playoffs. WEEK 9 MVP

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers continue to rewrite the expectations for the Antlers, this time downing Lawton by a massive score of 67-20. Next Week: Deer Creek (7-2) is hosting U.S. Grant.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow won another top 10 matchup, this time downing Norman 28-13. RSJ had a 28-yard touchdown on the offensive side of the ball. Next Week: Broken Arrow (6-3) is hosting Enid.

The Skinny: Gorman got rolling in the first round of the playoffs with a dominating Faith Lutheran 51-0. Gorman amassed 386 yards of offense and average more than 10 yards per play. Next Week: Gorman (9-1) is meeting Henderson Foothill in the second round of the Nevada 5A Southern Region Playoffs.

The Skinny: Webb and Trinity Christian had the week off. Next Week: Trinity Christian (6-3) is traveling to Tallahassee Lincoln.