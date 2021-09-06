Sawing Down Oaks

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how they started in Week 0. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home the first MVP award of the season.

The Skinny: Bates helped Durango to another win, dropping Aztec, N.M. 54-0. His offense averaged just over 3 yards per play on six scoring drives in the first half. Next Week: Durango (1-0) is traveling to Montrose.

The Skinny: Seguin got their first win of the season on a night where Brice played a huge role. He went 5-6 passing for 31 yards and seven carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns (18, 4, 69) while Seguin crushed Ft. Worth O.D. Wyatt 68-18. Next Week: Seguin (1-1) is hosting Wilmer Hutchins.

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei had the week off. Next Week: Mater Dei (2-0) is traveling to Henderson Liberty.

The Skinny: Hasz helped Bixby to a big 23-15 win over Jenks in a once lopsided rivalry that is turning into one of the state's must see games. On the night he had three catches for 32 yards against the Trojans. Next Week: Bixby (2-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Helms and Bellevue West continued their hot start with a 59-0 demolition of rival Bellevue East. On the night Helms had a six-yard touchdown catch. Next Week: West (2-0) is hosting Creighton Prep.

The Skinny: The WO-S offense found it's feet after a rough start to the season downing Little Cypress-Mauriceville 33-20. Hunter had five pancake blocks on the night while clearing the way for his ground game. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (1-1) is hosting Jasper.

The Skinny: Inniss had something of a quiet night drawing a ton of attention from Chaminade Madonna's defense and ended up with two catches for roughly 50 yards. However, he helped fight back from down 17-3 late in the third quarter and through two lightning delays for a 30-24 win over their rivals. Next Week: American Heritage (1-1) is hosting St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Skinny: After something of a shaky performance last week Los Alamitos got rolling again this week with a 50-0 demolition of Paramount. Lemon had a pair of touchdown catches on the night. Next Week: Los Alamitos (3-0) is traveling to Clovis Buchanan.

The Skinny: Carthage, led by two defensive touchdowns, dominated San Antonio Cornerstone Christian 42-14. Lewis had a strong night with a forced fumble and an interception. Next Week: Carthage (2-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Llewellyn seems to be getting his chance to show his potential this season for Aledo and on Friday did so with six catches for 89 yards and a 13-yard touchdown as Aledo won a big won over fellow title contender Frisco Lone Star, 45-35. Next Week: Aledo (2-0) is hosting Ft. Worth Arlington Heights.

The Skinny: McKinzie and his Cooper defense dominated rivals Lubbock Coronado, 28-7. Next Week: Cooper (2-0) is traveling to Frenship.

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances had the week off. Next Week: St. Frances (0-1) is traveling to Reisterstown Franklin.

The Skinny: After something of a shaky performance last week Los Alamitos got rolling again this week with a 50-0 demolition of Paramount. Nelson threw four touchdowns on the night. Next Week: Los Alamitos (3-0) is traveling to Clovis Buchanan.

The Skinny: Roberts had six tackles, four tackles for loss, and was disruptive but it wasn't enough as the Hawks bew a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter and fell 22-17 to Killeen. Next Week: Hendrickson (0-2) is traveling to Belton.

The Skinny: Rowe got back on the field after missing the season opener. Rowe had some big plays early and helped Union to a 38-28 win over Broken Arrow. Next Week: Union (2-0) is hosting Jenks.

The Skinny: Sawchuk had a solid opening week but absolutely went nuts in week two. Sawchuk helps his Valor team to a 30-7 win over Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian by putting up 31 carries for 242 yards and four touchdowns (1, 50, 21, 18). Next Week: Valor Christian (2-0) is hosting Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catho WEEK 1 MVP

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers are doing big work so far this season with a 44-0 win over Southmoore as their latest accomplishment. Sexton had a carry on a hook and ladder play but more importantly helped Deer Creek's offense go. Next Week: Deer Creek (2-0) is traveling to Yukon.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings made some big plays for Broken Arrow but they came up just a bit short against rival Union, 38-28. 'RSJ' had a 17-yard touchdown catch to go along with a 52-yard kickoff return. Next Week: Broken Arrow (1-1) is traveling to Owasso.

The Skinny: Taylor helped Gorman to a national top 25 winning, traveling to Miami and downing high-powered Central 21-20. Next Week: Gorman (2-0) is hosting Highland Park (Utah) Lone Peak.