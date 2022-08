It's back for another season. Now that football is fully here, time for The Son to return. SoonerScoop.com's Bob Przybylo takes a closer look at a couple of the position battles out of preseason camp, announcement decisions coming at the end of the week, previews the upcoming high school schedule for Sooners offers and targets and even some hoops as school begins on the heels of a trip Europe.

Scoop's Illegitimate Son: Aug. 22