With the news last week that Caleb Kelly will miss the start of the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury, OU linebacker coach Brian Odom is forced to shuffle his lineup and find a replacement at WILL linebacker. Odom met with the media this week to talk about who steps up to replace Kelly and how the inside linebacker position is developing through spring camp.

The Sooners get set for the first ever spring game at night Friday night. Get a preview of what to expect from the linebacker position in this ScoopHD feature.