Scouting Report: First glance at Auburn

NORMAN — Oklahoma faces a ton of questions after Saturday's 25-15 loss to Tennessee. Fortunately for them, so does Auburn. The Tigers are 2-2 and coming off a disappointing 24-14 loss to Arkansas in their SEC opener, where the offense simply fell apart. The quarterback situation is in dire straits. Hank Brown replaced Payton Thorne during the upset loss to Cal in Week 2, then three first-half threw interceptions against Arkansas and was replaced by Thorne. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has not named a starting quarterback heading into this weekend. Winning on the road in the SEC is never easy, but this has all the makings of a get-right game for the Sooners. They're a 2.5-point favorite to win and snag their first SEC victory, and as disappointing as the offense was against Tennessee, Michael Hawkins showed flashes in the second half. But both teams enter the weekend with questions at quarterback and on offense as a whole. Here's a quick glance at Auburn and what the Sooners will face this weekend:

GAME INFO

When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama TV: ABC and ESPN+ Radio: 107.7 FM

SERIES HISTORY

OU leads Auburn 2-0 (Last played in 2017 Sugar Bowl; OU win 35-19)

AUBURN STATS

Scoring offense: 36.5 points per game (32nd nationally) Scoring defense: 16.7 points per game (34th nationally) Rushing offense: 178.0 yards per game (53rd nationally) Rushing defense: 118.8 yards per game (46th nationally) Passing offense: 284.0 yards per game (T-26th nationally) Passing defense: 219.9 yards per game (79th nationally)

KEY PLAYERS

OFFENSE — Hank Brown and Peyton Thorne, QBs Who are the Tigers starting at quarterback? Even Freeze isn't sure. Either way, that means the Sooners will have to prepare for both. Both have been pretty inefficient as passers, though Thorne has been slightly more explosive. Thorne has thrown for 700 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 57% of his passes. Brown has thrown for 403 yards, five touchdowns and three picks while completing 62% of his passes. Thorne is more of a dual-threat quarterback, carrying the ball 24 times for 102 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. But it hasn't been good for either of them. Maybe they're hoping OU will be thrown off? — Jarquez Hunter, RB One of bright spots for Auburn's offense has been Hunter, who has 340 rushing yards (85.0 per game) and a pair of touchdowns while averaging over seven yards per carry. — KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR Simply put, Lambert-Smith has been the engine. He leads the team in both receptions (12), receiving yards (338) and touchdowns (5) while averaging 28 yards per catch. He's been effective in short and medium situations and down the field. He has an average target depth of 15.2 yards and is averaging over 11 yards after the catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus. DEFENSE — Jalen McLeod, DT The leader of Auburn's defense has 20 tackles and two sacks and leads the team in TFLs (6.5). — Keldric Faulk, DT Faulk leads the team in sacks (3) and has 15 tackles and 5 tackles for loss.

KEY MATCHUPS