Scouting Report: First glance at Auburn

NORMAN — Oklahoma faces a ton of questions after Saturday's 25-15 loss to Tennessee.
Fortunately for them, so does Auburn.
The Tigers are 2-2 and coming off a disappointing 24-14 loss to Arkansas in their SEC opener, where the offense simply fell apart. The quarterback situation is in dire straits. Hank Brown replaced Payton Thorne during the upset loss to Cal in Week 2, then three first-half threw interceptions against Arkansas and was replaced by Thorne. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has not named a starting quarterback heading into this weekend.
Winning on the road in the SEC is never easy, but this has all the makings of a get-right game for the Sooners. They're a 2.5-point favorite to win and snag their first SEC victory, and as disappointing as the offense was against Tennessee, Michael Hawkins showed flashes in the second half.
But both teams enter the weekend with questions at quarterback and on offense as a whole.
Here's a quick glance at Auburn and what the Sooners will face this weekend:
GAME INFO
When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama
TV: ABC and ESPN+
Radio: 107.7 FM
SERIES HISTORY
OU leads Auburn 2-0 (Last played in 2017 Sugar Bowl; OU win 35-19)
AUBURN STATS
Scoring offense: 36.5 points per game (32nd nationally)
Scoring defense: 16.7 points per game (34th nationally)
Rushing offense: 178.0 yards per game (53rd nationally)
Rushing defense: 118.8 yards per game (46th nationally)
Passing offense: 284.0 yards per game (T-26th nationally)
Passing defense: 219.9 yards per game (79th nationally)
KEY PLAYERS
OFFENSE
— Hank Brown and Peyton Thorne, QBs
Who are the Tigers starting at quarterback? Even Freeze isn't sure. Either way, that means the Sooners will have to prepare for both.
Both have been pretty inefficient as passers, though Thorne has been slightly more explosive. Thorne has thrown for 700 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 57% of his passes. Brown has thrown for 403 yards, five touchdowns and three picks while completing 62% of his passes. Thorne is more of a dual-threat quarterback, carrying the ball 24 times for 102 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.
But it hasn't been good for either of them. Maybe they're hoping OU will be thrown off?
— Jarquez Hunter, RB
One of bright spots for Auburn's offense has been Hunter, who has 340 rushing yards (85.0 per game) and a pair of touchdowns while averaging over seven yards per carry.
— KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR
Simply put, Lambert-Smith has been the engine. He leads the team in both receptions (12), receiving yards (338) and touchdowns (5) while averaging 28 yards per catch. He's been effective in short and medium situations and down the field. He has an average target depth of 15.2 yards and is averaging over 11 yards after the catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.
DEFENSE
— Jalen McLeod, DT
The leader of Auburn's defense has 20 tackles and two sacks and leads the team in TFLs (6.5).
— Keldric Faulk, DT
Faulk leads the team in sacks (3) and has 15 tackles and 5 tackles for loss.
KEY MATCHUPS
— Takeaways
Auburn somehow has the worst turnover margin in the entire country (-10). They've turned the ball over 14 times and are averaging a turnover margin of -2.5 per game. To add to that, the Tigers have only forced four takeaways on the season.
This is a prime opportunity for OU's defense to cause chaos. The Sooners have forced 12 turnovers this season, which is tied for the most in the country, and they forced two in the first half against Tennessee.
Considering how OU's offense has struggled, and that Hawkins is likely making his first start this weekend, the defense is going to need to put the offense in favorable positions. They should be able to do that against an Auburn quarterback room that's already thrown eight interceptions.
— OU's rushing offense vs. Auburn's rushing defense
The Sooners gained 36 yards on 34 carries against Tennessee, barely averaging over a yard per carry. Even with Hawkins in the game, the Sooners had just eight yards on 15 carries in the second half. Jovantae Barnes has established himself as RB1, but even had only had eight carries for 12 yards. That includes his 17-yard run in the first quarter, meaning he gained -5 yards on his other seven carries.
That's just not going to cut it against Auburn.
The Tigers have been solid at defending the run, allowing just 3.3 yards per carry against Arkansas. But Hawkins does (and should) give the offense a boost, particularly in the running game. If the Sooners hope to have any success, it's got to start with the running game. And if the offensive line is ever going to get it together, it has to be this weekend.