Scouting report: Missouri

Oklahoma and Missouri isn't a "rivalry" game, but it's likely a game that both fanbases have had circled for some time.

Though for the Sooners, the stakes might be a little higher.

The Sooners (5-4, 1-4 SEC) got back on track last weekend against Maine, but they still face the task of attaining bowl eligibility. Considering their remaining schedule includes Alabama and at LSU, and they've struggled significantly in SEC play this season, this weekend is likely their best chance to snap a three-game conference losing streak and snag a highly-coveted sixth win.

The Tigers (6-2, 2-2) have a fine record, but the season has been a sight disappointment so far. Considered a dark horse candidate to win the SEC, and potentially make the College Football Playoff, they've lost two of their last three games by a combined score of 74-10. Three of their wins have come by six points or fewer, and that includes a 27-21 victory over Boston College.

But they've been a bit hamstrung by injuries particularly to quarterback Brady Cook, who sustained a hand injury in last month's 34-0 loss to Alabama. Cook's status is unclear for this weekend, and if backup Drew Pyne is forced back into action, that would present a major blow to the Tigers' offense.

The Tigers are a 3.5-point home favorite this weekend. The Sooners need a win to secure bowl eligibility. The Tigers need a win to keep themselves viable in the playoff race. Considering the recent history between these two teams — the battles for Cayden Green and Williams Nwaneri come to mind — and that this'll be the first time these two teams have faced off since 2011 when they were Big 12 foes, there's a lot of anticipation for this one.

Here's an early look at the Tigers and what the Sooners can expect: