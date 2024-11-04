Scouting report: Missouri

in other news
OU 59, Maine 14: Takeaways from a much-needed blowout
Here's the main takeaways from the Sooners' 45-point win.
LIVE GAME THREAD: OU vs. Maine
The Sooners kickoff against Maine at 11 a.m. Follow along for live updates and observations.
Greg Sankey warns SEC: 'Play football and stop with feign injury nonsense'
It appears that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey intends to address the issue of fake injuries with one fell swoop.
Oklahoma and Missouri isn't a "rivalry" game, but it's likely a game that both fanbases have had circled for some time.
Though for the Sooners, the stakes might be a little higher.
The Sooners (5-4, 1-4 SEC) got back on track last weekend against Maine, but they still face the task of attaining bowl eligibility. Considering their remaining schedule includes Alabama and at LSU, and they've struggled significantly in SEC play this season, this weekend is likely their best chance to snap a three-game conference losing streak and snag a highly-coveted sixth win.
The Tigers (6-2, 2-2) have a fine record, but the season has been a sight disappointment so far. Considered a dark horse candidate to win the SEC, and potentially make the College Football Playoff, they've lost two of their last three games by a combined score of 74-10. Three of their wins have come by six points or fewer, and that includes a 27-21 victory over Boston College.
But they've been a bit hamstrung by injuries particularly to quarterback Brady Cook, who sustained a hand injury in last month's 34-0 loss to Alabama. Cook's status is unclear for this weekend, and if backup Drew Pyne is forced back into action, that would present a major blow to the Tigers' offense.
The Tigers are a 3.5-point home favorite this weekend. The Sooners need a win to secure bowl eligibility. The Tigers need a win to keep themselves viable in the playoff race. Considering the recent history between these two teams — the battles for Cayden Green and Williams Nwaneri come to mind — and that this'll be the first time these two teams have faced off since 2011 when they were Big 12 foes, there's a lot of anticipation for this one.
Here's an early look at the Tigers and what the Sooners can expect:
GAME INFO
When: 6:45 p.m. CT
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.7 FM
SERIES HISTORY
All time series record: OU leads 67-24-5
Last meeting: OU won 38-28, Sept. 24, 2011
MISSOURI STATS
Scoring offense: 27.8 points per game (70th nationally)
Scoring defense: 17.88 points per game (17th)
Total offense: 399.5 yards per game (61st)
Total defense: 299.6 yards per game (13th)
Rushing offense: 171.6 yards per game (55th)
Rushing defense: 134.9 yards per game (54th)
Passing offense: 227.9 yards per game (70th)
Passing defense: 164.8 yards per game (10th)
Key players
Brady Cook, QB
196.88 yards per game, 62.8% completion, 11 total TD, 1 INT
Drew Pyne, QB
49.6 yards per game, 63.6% completion, 0 TD, 3 INT
Nate Noel, RB
503 yards, 85 carries, 5.9 yards per carry, 2 TD
Marcus Carroll, RB
83 carries, 401 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, 6 TD
Theo Wease Jr., WR
37 receptions, 482 yards, 13.03 yards per reception
Luther Burden, WR
40 receptions, 450 yards, 4 TD
Marvin Burks Jr., S
47 tackles, 1 INT
Corey Flagg Jr., LB
43 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT
Johnny Walker Jr., DE
21 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks
STORYLINES
OU's rushing attack
The Sooners have found a rhythm running the ball the last two weeks. They rushed for 207 yards against Ole Miss — not including yards lost from sacks — on over four yards per carry. They kept that going last weekend against Maine, rushing for 386 yards on over seven yards per carry. Jovantae Barnes has been the engine, rushing for 340 yards on 6.7 yards per carry.
They have an excellent chance to keep that going against a suspect Missouri rushing defense. Their weak point has been defending the run — they've allowed 4.4 yards per carry this season, which ranks 76th nationally. In their losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, they allowed 6.56 and 7.32 yards per carry, respectively.
Considering the Tigers have been much better at defending the pass, the Sooners are going to have to establish the run. It's not going to be easy, particularly as Michael Tarquin, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor work through issues. But given the Sooners' success running the ball, and Missouri's struggling to defend it, that's going to have to be a focus on Saturday.
Who is at quarterback for Missouri?
It's unclear whether Cook or Pyne will be at quarterback, and that will arguably have the biggest impact on the game.
Cook has been efficient this season and has done a good job of taking care of the ball. He's averaging 11.5 yards per completion and has shown an ability to move the ball down the field.
When Pyne is in the game, the offense completely stalls. Not only has he been turnover prone, he's shown incapable of operating a viable offense. He's averaging fewer than 7.1 yards per completion. He played most of the game against Alabama after Cook exited with an injury, completing six of 12 passes for 42 yards and three interceptions.
If it's Pyne at quarterback, the OU defense will be able to let loose. They'll be able to blitz Pyne while not being afraid of anything hurting them down the field. But if it's Cook at quarterback, it'll be a much different task for OU's defense.