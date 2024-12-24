Scouting Report: Navy

Regardless, the Sooners are favored and looking to avoid their second losing season in three years. Here's an overview of Navy and what the Sooners can expect in the Armed Forces Bowl:

Plus, the Sooners will certainly be shorthanded on both sides of the ball. On defense, the Sooners will be without Danny Stutsman , Billy Bowman and Dasan McCullough . On offense, the Sooners will be without Brenen Thompson and JJ Hester (along with several other receivers), Bauer Sharp , Jackson Arnold and Jovantae Barnes .

The Sooners are a 3.5-point favorite to beat Navy on Friday, though the Midshipman could pose some challenges. The Midshipman are coming off an impressive 31-13 win over then-No. 22 Army, and their triple-option offense is an unfamiliar scheme that could present some issues.

But getting a win against Navy isn't going to be easy.

The 2024 season has come down to one final game for Oklahoma, and one last chance to finish with a winning record.

NAVY'S TRIPLE-OPTION ATTACK

There's no secret about the Midshipman's plan of attack on offense

The Midshipman are a top-10 rushing offense in the country. They rank fifth in rushing attempts per game (46.0) and they do it efficiently, ranking 16th nationally in yards per carry (5.4). Their triple-option attack is powered by quarterback Blake Horvath, who leads the team by far in carries, touchdowns and yards per carry (6.9).

That'll be matched up against an OU defense that has been one of the best units in the country at defending the run. The Sooners rank 12th nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 105.8 yards per game and 2.9 yards per game, which is the fourth-best mark nationally.

The Sooners' primary goal will be to stop the run.

However, despite Navy's run-heavy attack, the Midshipman haven't dominated the time of possession. They rank 69th nationally in average TOP (30:05 per game) and rank 129th in total plays this season (59.8 per game). For comparison, OU's offense — which has struggled all season — has averaged 67.5 plays per game.

It's obviously easier said than done, but the Sooners' path to victory becomes much easier if they can limit Navy's rushing attack.

OU'S RECIPE FOR SUCCESS: RUN THE FOOTBALL

The Sooners head into this game with only six scholarship wide receivers available — Deion Burks, Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins, Ivan Carreon, Jacob Jordan and KJ Daniels.

That already makes it difficult to throw the ball for the Sooners. Combine that with Navy's above-average passing defense, and there could be tough sledding throwing the football.

Fortunately for the Sooners, running the ball might be the better option anyways.

The Midshipman have struggled to defend the run. They rank 80th in rushing yards per game and 66th in yards per carry (4.2). Despite the Sooners missing Jovantae Barnes, they'll have plenty of options to throw at Navy — Sam Franklin, Gavin Sawchuk, Taylor Tatum and Xavier Robinson are all listed as co-starters at running back, and all of them should be able to have success.

It'll be interesting to see how the rotation shakes out. Sawchuk is the veteran of the group but has just 61 rushing yards on the year. Robinson emerged over the last few weeks of the season. Tatum struggled with fumbling issues but has obvious upside, and he and Robinson could be real building blocks for the future.

Either way, it's clear the Sooners need to lean on the running game.

