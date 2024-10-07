Scouting Report: No. 1 Texas

It's OU-Texas week. This game will mark one of the more special installments in the annual rivalry series. The Longhorns are the No. 1-ranked team heading into the game for just the fifth time and the first time since 1984. This game will also be the first one for both teams as members of the SEC. This year also marks the first time that both teams had a bye heading into the game. The Sooners are ranked 18th and coming off a big win over Auburn, but they're still a massive underdog. The Longhorns are a 14-point favorite as oddsmakers expect them to improve to 6-0. But the Sooners were underdogs last season, too, and still came away with a win that included one of the most memorable finishes in the history of the rivarly. Here's an early scouting report of the Longhorns:

GAME INFO

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT WHERE: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas TV: ABC Radio: 107.7 FM

SERIES HISTORY

Texas leads all-time series 63-51-5 (OU's won seven of last nine) Last meeting: OU won 34-30

TEXAS STATS

Scoring offense: 45.0 points per game (seventh nationally) Scoring defense: 7.0 points per game (second nationally) Rushing offense: 191.4 yards per game (31st nationally) Rushing defense: 106.6 yards per game (29th nationally) Passing offense: 322.2 yards per game (10th nationally) Passing defense: 121.6 yards per game (second nationally)

KEY PLAYERS

OFFENSE — Quinn Ewers, QB The Sooners are very familiar with Ewers. This'll be Ewers third start in the Red River Rivalry game, snagging a win in 2022 before losing in 2023. Ewers has missed the last two games with an injury, but all signs point to him returning this weekend. Ewers had had a solid start to the season, averaging 230 passing yards per game while throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions. In his last two starts against Oklahoma, he's averaged 317.5 yards per game, thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 76% of his passes. — Jaydon Blue and Jerrick Gibson, RBs Blue and Gibson have formed a two-headed attack in Texas' backfield. Their stats are nearly identical. Blue has 51 carries, 239 yards (4.7 YPC) and four touchdowns. Gibson has 46 carries for 226 yards (4.9 YPC) and three touchdowns. Blue's longest carry of the year is 21 yards. Gibson's longest is 22 yards. Blue has played 134 snaps in four games, per Pro Football Focus, while Gibson has played 80 snaps. Blue is the quote-unquote "lead" back, but expect both to play. — Isaiah Bond, WR Bond has stepped into Xavier Worthy's absence, leading the team in receptions (20) and yards (363). He's been the safety blanket for both Ewers and Arch Manning, posting an average target of depth. Most importantly he's a dangerous player in space — 186 yards have come after the catch. Also look out for big-play threat Ryan Wingo, who has 11 receptions for 247 yards and has the highest target depth on the team (15.0). DEFENSE — LB Anthony Hill Jr. It's been a breakout season for the sophomore. He leads the team in tackles (31) and has added five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception. — DL Collin Simmons Simmons was a five-star prospect in the 2024 class, and for good reason. He's been the team's most productive defensive lineman — he leads Texas in tackles for loss (6) and sacks (4)

KEY MATCHUPS