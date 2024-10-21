Scouting report: Ole Miss

in other news
Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker
OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ second straight blowout loss
OU notepad: Venables, Littrell non-committal on starting QB moving forward
The OU coaches didn't give an indication regarding who would start at QB next weekend in Oxford.
Same old story: OU's offense crumbles as more questions arise
The Sooners made changes on offense. It didn't matter.
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from a disastrous home loss
Oklahoma was able to make the score look less offensive in the second half, but it didn't help much.
Another poor offensive performance results in 35-9 loss to South Carolina
This marks the first time since 1998 that the Sooners have not scored over 10 points in back-to-back games.
Same old story: OU's offense crumbles as more questions arise
The Sooners made changes on offense. It didn't matter.
Throughout the chaos for Oklahoma over the weekend, there's a reality facing this team.
They still have games to play this season, and this weekend will be one of the toughest tests of the season.
The Sooners head out to Oxford, Mississippi to take on No. 18 Ole Miss on Saturday. They'll do that with significant changes on the offensive staff — Seth Littrell is out, Joe Jon Finley has been elevated to interim play caller and analyst Kevin Johns is now co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. And to top it off, Saturday's 35-9 loss to South Carolina marked the program's second-worst home loss since 1997.
Hopefully, it's a spark for the Sooners against a formidable Ole Miss squad. The Rebels entered last weekend's bye week losing two of three games, and both losses were heartbreakers. They fell to Kentucky at home, 20-17, before losing at LSU in overtime. However, they notably beat South Carolina 27-3.
But this'll be just the second road game in SEC play for the Sooners, and they've opened the week as an 18-point underdog. Here's a glimpse at what the Sooners can expect:
GAME INFO
When: 11 a.m. CT
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: 107.7 FM
SERIES HISTORY
Ole Miss leads the all-time series record 1-0 (27-25, 1999 Independence Bowl)
OLE MISS STATS
RECORD: 5-2 (1-2 SEC)
SCORING OFFENSE: 35.7 points per game (19th nationally)
SCORING DEFENSE: 12.3 points per game (3rd)
TOTAL OFFENSE: 525.7 yards per game (3rd)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 309 yards per game (17th)
PASSING OFFENSE: 332 yards per game (5th)
PASSING DEFENSE: 235.7 yards per game (84th)
RUSHING OFFENSE: 193.7 yards per game (30th)
RUSHING DEFENSE: 73.3 yards per game (2nd)
KEY PLAYERS
Jackson Dart, QB
2,384 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT, 70.2% completion, 59 carries,183 yards, 3 TD
Henry Parrish Jr, RB
105 carries, 612 yards, 5.8 YPC, 9 TD
Tre Harris, WR
59 receptions, 987 yards, 16.7 YPC, 6 TD
Chris Paul Jr., LB
48 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2.5 sacks
Suntarine Perkins, LB
30 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT
Walter Nolen, DL
26 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks
Jared Ivy, DL
18 tackles, 5 TFL, 5 sacks
Trey Amos, DB
29 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 INT
THINGS TO KNOW
Ole Miss' passing attack
— While the Rebels have run the ball around 53% of the time, the thing that makes this offense go is the passing attack.
Dart has been incredibly efficient this season, ranking eighth in completion percentage, third in passer rating and first in passing yards per attempt (11.09). But the numbers also show how explosiveness the Rebels have been through the air — they rank fifth in yards per completion (15.1), second in passing plays of 20 yards or more (41) and first in passing plays of 30 yard or more (23).
Unfortunately, that's where OU's defense has been vulnerable. They've given up 24 passing plays of 20 yards or more, which ranks 91st.
But one positive? The Rebels have struggled to protect Dart this season. They're 91st in sacks allowed this season (2.43), and they surrendered six sacks in their last outing against LSU. Meanwhile, the Sooners are fourth in sacks per game (3.6) and recorded six sacks against South Carolina. Getting pressure on Dart is going to be pivotal for the Sooners.
— Ole Miss' rushing defense
Opponents have had essentially zero room to run against the Rebels, and that isn't due to a lack of effort. The Rebels gave up just 93 rushing yards on 47 attempts against Kentucky, 151 yards on 43 attempts to South Carolina and 84 yards on 24 attempts to LSU. The Rebels rank first nationally in yards allowed per carry (2.1) and have only given up 2.9 YPC against SEC opponents.
That's gonna be tough sledding for an OU rushing attack that has been in shambles. The Sooners averaged 1.3 yards per carry against South Carolina and surrendered 13 tackles for loss. The only bright spot was Jovantae Barnes, who turned in 17 carries for 70 yards (4.1 YPC). But given the struggles on the offensive line, it's hard to envision the Sooners have too much success against the Rebels on the ground.
That puts pressure on OU's quarterback — Jackson Arnold? Michael Hawkins? — to make plays through the air, which is where Ole Miss has been vulnerable.
