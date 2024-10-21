Scouting report: Ole Miss

Throughout the chaos for Oklahoma over the weekend, there's a reality facing this team.

They still have games to play this season, and this weekend will be one of the toughest tests of the season.

The Sooners head out to Oxford, Mississippi to take on No. 18 Ole Miss on Saturday. They'll do that with significant changes on the offensive staff — Seth Littrell is out, Joe Jon Finley has been elevated to interim play caller and analyst Kevin Johns is now co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. And to top it off, Saturday's 35-9 loss to South Carolina marked the program's second-worst home loss since 1997.

Hopefully, it's a spark for the Sooners against a formidable Ole Miss squad. The Rebels entered last weekend's bye week losing two of three games, and both losses were heartbreakers. They fell to Kentucky at home, 20-17, before losing at LSU in overtime. However, they notably beat South Carolina 27-3.

But this'll be just the second road game in SEC play for the Sooners, and they've opened the week as an 18-point underdog. Here's a glimpse at what the Sooners can expect:

