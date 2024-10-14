Scouting Report: South Carolina comes to Norman for must-win game

in other news
LIVE GAME THREAD: OU vs. Texas
Follow along with live updates and observations from the Cotton Bowl (2:30 p.m. ABC)
Sooners pick up commitment from 2025 top-70 center Kai Rogers
The crowned jewel of the 2025 class arrived on October 11th with the commitment of four-star center Kai Rogers
The matchups that will define this year's Red River Rivalry
Oklahoma's biggest game of the year is here, and here are the matchups that will define it.
OU-Texas preview: Longhorns as heavy favorites, Sooners' keys to victory
Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton chat with Jason Schumel to talk all things OU.
LIVE GAME THREAD: OU vs. Texas
Follow along with live updates and observations from the Cotton Bowl (2:30 p.m. ABC)
MAILBAG: Can OU win vs. UT? | Sourced info on questions | Recruiting | More
ANSWER: Great question. I know the first thing most think about is 2005 five-star OL Michael Fasusi. However, I am not
Sooners pick up commitment from 2025 top-70 center Kai Rogers
The crowned jewel of the 2025 class arrived on October 11th with the commitment of four-star center Kai Rogers
There's a few SEC teams that need a win really badly this weekend.
At the top of that list is Oklahoma and South Carolina, two teams that just so happen to play this weekend.
The Sooners are coming off an embarrassing 34-3 loss to Texas, dropping them to 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play. The Gamecocks had a heartbreaking 27-25 loss to Alabama on Saturday, and now sit 3-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
South Carolina's record is a little misleading. They nearly beat No. 8 LSU to open conference play before falling 30-27. Over the weekend, they had No. 7 Alabama on the ropes in Tuscaloosa. They even recovered an onside kick in the final minute, but quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw an interception before South Carolina could kick a game-winning field goal.
OU and South Carolina's losses have put both teams in a desperate position this weekend. Questions continue to swirl around the Sooners' offense, and considering their remaining schedule includes four teams inside the AP Top 25, this home contest against the Gamecocks could be their best remaining chance to win in conference play. Another defeat would mean four straight conference losses for South Carolina, putting their hopes of bowl eligibility in serious jeopardy.
Head coach Shane Beamer brings his South Carolina team to town this weekend, marking his first return to Norman since serving as the team's tight end coach from 2018-2020. Here's an early look at what South Carolina has done so far:
GAME INFO
Time: 11:45 a.m.
Place: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: 107.7 FM
SERIES HISTORY
Saturday will mark the first ever meeting between both teams.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATS
Scoring offense: 27.5 points per game (76th nationally)
Scoring defense: 20.3 points per game (38th nationally)
Total offense: 362.3 (92nd nationally)
Total defense: 299.5 yards per game (20th nationally)
Rushing offense: 175.3 yards per game (55th nationally)
Rushing defense: 110.0 yards per game (32nd nationally)
Passing offense: 187 yards per game (105th nationally)
Passing defense: 189.5 yards per game (36th nationally)
KEY PLAYERS
OFFENSE
QB LANORRIS SELLERS
793 passing yards, 62% completion, 4 TD, 4 INT, 219 rushing yards, 3 TD
RB RAHEIM SANDERS
81 carries, 393 rushing yards, 5 TD, 4.9 yards per carry
WR MAZEO BENNETT JR.
17 receptions, 257 yards, 3 TD, 15.1 yards per reception
WR JOSHUA SIMON
16 receptions, 142 yards, 1 TD, 8.9 yards per reception
DEFENSE
S NICK EMMANWORI
Team-high 38 tackles, 2 INT
LB DEBO WILLIAMS
31 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
DL KYLE KENNARD
17 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
DL DYLAN STEWART
12 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
THINGS TO KNOW
— South Carolina's defensive line
The Sooners are tied for 10th nationally in sacks per game with 3.17.
One of the teams they're tied with? South Carolina.
The Gamecocks have boasted one of the country's best defensive lines this season. They 12 sacks through their four SEC games, including four last weekend against Alabama and five in Week 2 against Kentucky. Per Pro Football Focus, their pass-rushing grade of 84.5 ranks third nationally. Kyle Kennard ranks fourth nationally in individual sacks
The Gamecocks also rank 15th in tackles for loss (7.3 per game) and have been really solid at defending both the run and the pass. That isn't ideal for an OU offense that has one of the worst passing attacks in the country and has mustered just 38 points on offensive through three SEC games. Even worse, the Sooners are giving up 3.2 sacks per game, which ranks 116th nationally.
— South Carolina's passing offense
As bad as OU's passing has been, South Carolina's has been almost just as bad. The Gamecocks rank 105th nationally in passing offense and 72nd in yards per completion (11.8). Sellers has not been effective through the air, touting a touchdown-interception ration of 1:1 while averaging just 158.6 yards per game. His late-game turnover against Alabama was an absolute killer and sealed his team's chances of upsetting the Tide on the road.
ANALYSIS
These two teams are very similar. The defense is the strength of both teams, while both offenses have struggled to score and have been some of the worst units in the country when it comes to throwing the ball.
The Sooners open as a 2.5-point betting favorite and have the advantage of playing at home. That could make the difference here. But make no mistake — if OU's offense struggles to generate anything against South Carolina's pass rush, Saturday could be a very long day for the Sooners.
