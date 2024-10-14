Scouting Report: South Carolina comes to Norman for must-win game

There's a few SEC teams that need a win really badly this weekend.

At the top of that list is Oklahoma and South Carolina, two teams that just so happen to play this weekend.

The Sooners are coming off an embarrassing 34-3 loss to Texas, dropping them to 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play. The Gamecocks had a heartbreaking 27-25 loss to Alabama on Saturday, and now sit 3-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

South Carolina's record is a little misleading. They nearly beat No. 8 LSU to open conference play before falling 30-27. Over the weekend, they had No. 7 Alabama on the ropes in Tuscaloosa. They even recovered an onside kick in the final minute, but quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw an interception before South Carolina could kick a game-winning field goal.

OU and South Carolina's losses have put both teams in a desperate position this weekend. Questions continue to swirl around the Sooners' offense, and considering their remaining schedule includes four teams inside the AP Top 25, this home contest against the Gamecocks could be their best remaining chance to win in conference play. Another defeat would mean four straight conference losses for South Carolina, putting their hopes of bowl eligibility in serious jeopardy.

Head coach Shane Beamer brings his South Carolina team to town this weekend, marking his first return to Norman since serving as the team's tight end coach from 2018-2020. Here's an early look at what South Carolina has done so far: