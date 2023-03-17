Doubt is way too strong of a word for it, but there comes a point for some football players competing at a lower level where they wonder if they can hang with the big boys?

One of the great things about the transfer portal is if you truly believe you can, there’s nothing to stop you from betting on yourself and making the leap.

That’s exactly what Oklahoma defensive tackle Davon Sears has done. After one year at Texas State that answered what he needed to have internally answered, it’s time to know if he can be a guy for a Power Five conference school.

Coincidentally enough, it was against a Big 12 school in 2022 where Sears felt like an emphatic yes was given to his question.

“When I went up against Baylor, I was like, yea, I can do this,” Sears said. “I know I can play with these guys.”

Sears had two tackles against the Bears and finished with 15 tackles and a sack last season for the Bobcats. After the Texas State coaches were let go, the door opened for Sears to pursue what else was out there.

It’s always risky because you don’t know what’s waiting on the other side of the portal. And honestly, the first couple of days had Sears wondering.