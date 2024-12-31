Season review: Defensive ends

Oklahoma's defense saw noticeable improvement this season, and the defensive ends group was a big reason why. Whether it was the breakout season for R Mason Thomas , or the reliability of others like Ethan Downs and Trace Ford , the defensive ends were a big reason why the Sooners ranked 16th in sacks, ninth in tackles for loss and 12th in rushing defense.

(Editor's note: With the 2024 season in the books, OUInsider will review the performance of every position group this season. This installment focuses on the defensive ends).

— This was the breakout season for R Mason Thomas. The coaching staff always knew it was possible. Fans always hoped for it.

All it took was for Thomas to get healthy. He started every single game and finished fourth on the team in snaps. He led the team in tackles for loss and sacks. In terms of pure pass-rushing ability, Thomas proved he's near the top of the list in football.

Thomas had the ability to disrupt plays by himself. His fourth-quarter disruption against Tulane, where he recorded three sacks and a forced fumble, was a huge reason why the Sooners won the game. His pressure on the Kip-Six play against Auburn was the catalyst for that entire sequence.

Thomas has the potential to be a first-round draft pick, but he probably needs to stay for one more season to boost his stock. That looked to be the case when 1Oklahoma tweeted a graphic announcing his return, but things have been murky since that was post was deleted. The Sooners really ,really need him to return.

— Ethan Downs deserves a special shoutout. He was the subject of a ton of fan criticism in 2022, but molded himself into a very solid starter. In his final two seasons, he posted 58 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

He wasn't a superstar, and that's more than OK. He was dependable, stout and reliable, and a big reason why the Sooners' defensive line took a step forward in 2024.

— Trace Ford was a bit of a forgotten man heading into 2024, but he proved to be a reliable player off the bench. The Sooners moved Ford all over the place, and he even played some cheetah. His biggest play of the season came against Tennessee, when he forced a strip sack on Nico lamaleava.

— Caiden Woullard was a huge addition from the transfer portal last offseason. Though not a heavy-snaps player, Woullard was fine and reliable.

— There was a lot of excitement for Adepoju Adebawore coming into this season. He played in every game as a true freshman in 2023, and given his five-star talent and his unique length and athleticism, he was a big player to watch this season.

Instead, whether it was injuries or the breakout season for Thomas, it just wasn't that sophomore standout season for Adebawore. He played 119 snaps — 65 fewer than he played as a freshman — and he played 13 or fewer snaps in seven games. He didn't play at all against Missouri or Alabama.

With the Sooners losing both Downs and Woullard, Adebawore really needs to emerge in 2025.

— There wasn't much playing time to go around for true freshmen Taylor Wein or Danny Okoye. But considering the Sooners are losing two key rotation players next season, there could easily be an opportunity for at least one of them to earn playing time.

— The defensive end group wasn't the most elite in college football, and that position group could afford to have a couple other true difference makers outside of Thomas. But as a whole, the group was solid and consistent across the board. If the Sooners can build on it, there's reason to be excited about the group in 2025.

OVERALL GRADE: B+

